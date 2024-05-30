Anzeige
Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Anoto Group AB

Stockholm, May 30, 2024- The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the
"Exchange") has found that Anoto Group AB (the "Company") has breached the
rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to
pay a fine of four annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 1,000,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has breached the Rulebook
by not providing the Exchange with information that the Exchange had requested
for its surveillance of the Company. 

An issuer's obligation to provide the Exchange with information that the
Exchange requires for its assessment and surveillance of the issuer is of
special importance for the functioning of the marketplace and confidence in the
market. The Disciplinary Committee therefore considers the breach especially
serious. The Disciplinary Committee welcomes the fact that the Company has
taken action to resolve the problems causing the breach, but this does not
absolve the Company. The Disciplinary Committee has decided to impose a fine of
four annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:
https://www.nasdaq.com/market-regulation/nordic/stockholm/disciplinary/decisions
-sanctions 


About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning,
a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but
are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market.
The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan
Danelius, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Joakim Strid,
Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Carl
Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Former
Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg, Lawyer Magnus Lindstedt and
director Kristina Schauman. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Maarit Bystedt
+358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
