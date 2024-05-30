Astrid & Miyu Selects Movable Ink as Personalisation Engine for Email Marketing

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the AI-powered content personalisation platform, announced today its partnership with Astrid & Miyu, the UK's fastest-growing jewellery brand renowned for revolutionising the jewellery experience.

This collaboration aims to enhance various aspects of the brand's offerings, including the recently launched bespoke necklace service, ' Story Chain ', which empowers customers to create personalised welded charm necklaces.

With Movable Ink technology, Astrid & Miyu can deliver personalised email communications at scale, enabling one-to-one customer experiences with more than 8 billion possible creative variations of their 'Story Chain' necklaces.

Movable Ink powers revenue-generating campaigns for some of the world's largest retail brands. With a shared passion for innovation and hyper-personalisation, the partnership with Astrid & Miyu marks another significant milestone in its continued expansion across the EMEA region.

"At Astrid & Miyu, we strive to revolutionise the jewellery experience by seamlessly blending our online and offline offerings," said Lucy Kemish, Head of CRM. "Movable Ink's personalisation capabilities will introduce a new level of customisation for our shoppers, further elevating their journey."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Astrid & Miyu, a brand that shares our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional personalised experiences," said Matt Lyon, Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Movable Ink. "By leveraging our technology, Astrid & Miyu will not only enhance their customer journey, but also empower their customers to create truly unique and meaningful jewellery pieces."

About Movable Ink

Movable Ink personalises every customer engagement through automation and artificial intelligence. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to maximise revenue, simplify workflow and achieve the optimal customer experience. Headquartered in New York City with over 500 employees, Movable Ink serves its global client base with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

About Astrid & Miyu

The brand has grown so much over the last 18 months with now 20 stores from London to NYC, offering services from piercings, welding's, and fine-line tattoos plus a few concessions too in the likes of Selfridges, Harrods and a pop up in Bicester Village.

