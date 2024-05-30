Anzeige


WKN: A12CHA | ISIN: GB0008842717 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.05.2024 | 10:55
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gledhow Investments plc: First Half Results to 31 March 2024

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: First Half Results to 31 March 2024 

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: First Half Results to 31 March 2024 
30-May-2024 / 09:23 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Gledhow Investments plc 
("Gledhow" or the "Company") 
 
First Half Results to 31 March 2024 
 
30 May 2024 
 
 
Results 
 
Gledhow Investments plc is pleased to announce its unaudited half year results ("interim results") for the six-month 
period from 1 October 2023 to 31 March 2024. These interim results have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's 
auditor. 
 
The Company continues to pursue its investment strategy which has the objective of achieving long-term capital growth. 
 
The Company had cash of GBP 217,231 at the period end. The Company made a pre-tax loss of GBP 115,510 which included 
net unrealised losses on investments of GBP 163,885. 
 
 
Despite the uncertain economic environment, the Company is in a strong position, thanks to its strong cash position, 
and we look forward to being able to make opportunistic investments in small to medium sized undervalued companies as 
they arise. 
 
 
The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Guy Miller            020 7220 9795  (Gledhow Investments plc) 
 
 
 
Profit and Loss Account 
for the six months ended 31 March 2024                      Continuing operations 
 
 
                                    Six months to 31 March Six months to 31 March 
                                    2024          2023 
                                    GBP            GBP 
Turnover 
 
 
Proceeds from sale of investments                    282,127         597,990 
Cost of sales (including unrealised gains and losses on investments   (370,033)        (667,050) 
held for resale) 
 
Gross (loss)                              (87,906)        (69,060) 
 
Administrative expenses                         (27,604)        (24,813) 
 
(Loss) on ordinary activities before tax                (115,510)        (93,873) 
Taxation                                -            - 
 
(Loss) for the period                          (115,510)        (93,873) 
 
(Loss)/earnings per share - Basic (pence)                (0.13)p         (0.11)p

Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024 

2024   2023 
                        GBP     GBP 
Current assets 
Investments held for resale           1,082,261 1,104,770 
Debtors                     -     162,509 
Cash at bank and in hand            217,231  339,447 
 
Total current assets              1,299,492 1,606,726 
 
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year 
                        (2,589)  (2,446) 
 
 
Net current assets less current liabilities  1,296,903 1,604,280 
 
Capital and reserves 
 
 
Called up share capital             975,714  975,714 
Share premium account              384,408  384,408 
Profit and loss account             (63,219) 194,190 
Other reserve                  -     49,968 
 
 
Shareholders' funds 
                        1,296,903 1,604,280 
- equity interests 
 Notes

1. The interim results together with the related notes set out below have been approved by the board of directors of Gledhow Investments plc.

2. The Company's strategy is to make short to medium term investments in small to medium sized quoted or unquoted companies.

3. The financial results detailed above have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board. The principal accounting policies used in preparing these interim accounts are those expected to apply in the Company's Financial Statements for the year ending 30 September 2024 and are unchanged from those disclosed in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2023.

4. Called up share capital includes 9,949,084 Ordinary Shares of 1p each held as treasury shares by the Company.

5. Earnings per share - Basic

The earnings per share for the six months ended 31 March 2024 is calculated on the loss on ordinary activities after tax of GBP115,510 (2023: loss of GBP93,873) divided by the weighted average number of 87,622,344 (2023: 87,622,344 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue (which excludes the treasury shares held by the Company) during the period.

6. The financial information in this report does not constitute Statutory Accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and the auditors' report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement made under Section 498(2) or Section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0008842717 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      GDH 
Sequence No.:  324915 
EQS News ID:  1914625 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1914625&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2024 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
