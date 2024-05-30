U. S. -based PVFarm has released a web-based application for large-scale solar PV project planning at the early stage. It includes real-time energy models and building information model (BIM) features, reportedly supporting PV plant electrical, mechanical, civil, energy, and procurement aspects. U. S. -based PVFarm has launched a web-based PV plant design application for professionals involved in the early stages of the design cycle of utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) projects. The subscription-based tool offers rapid feedback on the implications of design decisions about layouts, ...

