Cisterna's site is the first to implement premium solutions outside the Group's headquarters in Piombino Dese to meet the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, such as GLP-1s in Europe.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life science industries, today announced the inauguration of its Cisterna di Latina plant.

Located just a few kilometers from the Group's first historic plant in Latina, the new site covers an area of 65,000 square meters and employs around 200 people. The facility started commercial production in Q4 2023 and houses advanced production lines developed by Stevanato Group for the production of EZ-fill® pre-sterilized syringes with the aim of responding to the modern challenges of the European market, constantly growing in biopharmaceuticals, such as GLP-1s. Furthermore, the Company is planning to implement production with EZ-fill® pre-sterilized cartridges between 2025 and 2026 as the site becomes fully operational.

Franco Stevanato, Executive Chairman and CEO of Stevanato Group said: "We are proud to have reached this new milestone, which will allow us to strategically expand in one of the main pharmaceutical hubs in our country. With the new plant in Cisterna di Latina, we are increasing production capacity, helping to reinforce the supply chain for Europe and furthering our commitment to customers, who increasingly need high-quality drug containment systems, such as our high-value solutions."

Stevanato Group has been in the Lazio pharmaceutical district since 1993, through its first plant at Tor Tre Ponti in Latina, which is still in operation today with around 200 employees and is dedicated to manufacturing bulk drug containment products. The plant in Cisterna di Latina represents one of Stevanato Group's most significant investments in the last five years. The Cisterna site is the first of the Group to have implemented high-value solutions production outside the Company's headquarters in Piombino Dese. The next one will be in Fishers, Indiana, U.S.

The Cisterna di Latina facility will support global biopharmaceutical partners and customers with an integrated product and service offering, aiming at optimizing the supply chain, reducing overall risk, and improving time to market. The high-value pre-sterilized solutions produced at the site will be ready for filling, enabling customers to outsource some of the primary packaging processing steps and focus exclusively on their core business.

"Technological advances and continuous research are leading our customers to develop more cutting-edge specialized treatments and patient care. For this reason, it is essential to have effective and safe drug containment systems, such as our high-value solutions. By strengthening our presence in Latina, we are ready to respond to this need with the aim of improving the quality of life of patients," concluded Franco Stevanato.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

