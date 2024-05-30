Patoranking Foundation; ALX: Patoranking Foundation and ALX Africa Unveil a $500,000 Scholarship Initiative for Tech-Savvy African Youth

LAGOS, Nigeria, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by African musician Patoranking, the Patoranking Foundation, a beacon of hope for young African talent, is pleased to announce the launch of the Patoranking Foundation Tech Scholarships, a key part of the organization's Sky Level Initiative. In a monumental partnership with ALX Africa, a pioneer in innovative tech skills development for young African talent, the Foundation will offer scholarships totaling half a million dollars, empowering 40 exceptional young minds with access to cutting-edge technology education and career-ready training.

Over the past six years, the Patoranking Foundation has been steadfast in its commitment to nurturing a brighter future for African youth, enabling promising young leaders to attend leading educational institutions, regardless of their financial standing or background. The organization currently works with five schools in Ebonyi State, Nigeria, where Patoranking is originally from, and has partnered with the African Leadership University in 2020 to give promising young leaders across Africa a chance to study at the University.

The goal of the Foundation is to positively impact the lives of 1 million African youths within the next ten years by equipping them with the necessary tools and opportunities to flourish, thereby contributing to Africa's sustainable development. Through its efforts, the Foundation hopes to create a ripple effect of change, empowering the youth to become architects of their own futures and catalysts for progress within their communities.

Having triumphed over financial adversity, Patoranking leverages his influence to nurture entrepreneurial spirits ready to bring transformative change to their nations and the African continent.

"Exceptional leaders and change-makers can emerge from any corner of our continent," says Patoranking, the visionary artist and philanthropist behind the initiative. "Financial constraints should never be an obstacle for the next great African disruptor."

ALX Africa is founded by Fred Swaniker, celebrated educator and entrepreneur, receiver of Time Magazine's 2023 Impact Awards and one of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2019. ALX is dedicated to creating access to world-class tech training to millions of people in Africa.

"In today's world of AI and Big Data, young people need to be prepared for uncertainty; they need to be agile and adaptable. Our innovative learning model is geared towards developing tech leaders and innovators with the most in-demand hard and soft skills to solve the problems of this century," Fred Swaniker.

The collaboration with ALX Africa marks a new chapter in the Foundation's mission. The program targets 40 resilient, driven, innovative, and mission-oriented students over the next year who have already made a significant impact within their communities. These learners will have the opportunity to enroll in a broad variety and transformative technology programmes, ranging from coding, developing to data and Salesforce Administration, empowering them with the skills needed to thrive in the digital era.

Beyond the classroom, the top learners will have the opportunity to undertake internships with some of the leading tech partners of the Foundation. This hands-on experience promises to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application, preparing the scholars to become the next pioneers in technology.

The Patoranking Foundation and ALX Africa invite all eligible and aspiring tech enthusiasts to apply for this unique scholarship opportunity. Together, we can cultivate a generation of tech giants who will lead Africa's digital revolution.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://patoranking.alxafrica.com/

About the Patoranking Foundation

The Patoranking Foundation is dedicated to unlocking the potential of Africa's youth through transformative educational programs, fostering entrepreneurial skills, and empowering young leaders. Our brand promise is to inspire and enable African youth to achieve their fullest potential, nurturing a new generation of leaders and innovators who will propel progress throughout the continent.

About ALX

ALX Africa is a leading provider of tech training and career acceleration services. We are committed to addressing the global shortage of tech talent by providing the techno-fluent leaders of tomorrow with access to the skills and tools they need today. We serve young leaders across the African continent, empowering them to build impactful careers in high-growth industries. Visit www.alxafrica.com to learn more.

