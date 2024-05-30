Anzeige
30.05.2024 | 11:34
About Listing of Holm Bank AS bonds on Baltic First North Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-30 11:29 CEST --


According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of
Nasdaq Tallinn on May 7th, 2024, 2,000 bonds of Holm Bank AS, each with a
nominal value of EUR 1000 (EUR 9.50 Holm Bank Bonds 24-2034, ISIN code:
EE3300004290) will be listed on Baltic First North Bond List after the
following conditions are met: 

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer bonds have been issued and transferred to the securities accounts of
   investors if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the Exchange.


The aforementioned conditions are met as of May 30th, 2024. Proceeding from the
above and according to the results of the offering, 2,000 Holm Bank AS bonds
will be listed on the Baltic First North Bond List as of Friday, May 31st,
2024. 

Additional info:

Issuer's name         Holm Bank AS          
Issuer's short name      HLMBK             
ISIN code           EE3300004290          
Securities maturity date    30.05.2034           
Nominal value of one security 1,000 EUR           
Number of securities      2,000             
Total nominal value      2,000,000 EUR         
Orderbook short name      HLMBK095034FA         
Coupon rate          9.50%             
Coupon payment dates      2 times per year (30.05; 30.11)



The Certified Adviser of Holm Bank AS is Advokaadibüroo Sorainen.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
