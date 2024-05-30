About Listing of Holm Bank AS bonds on Baltic First North Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-30 11:29 CEST -- According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn on May 7th, 2024, 2,000 bonds of Holm Bank AS, each with a nominal value of EUR 1000 (EUR 9.50 Holm Bank Bonds 24-2034, ISIN code: EE3300004290) will be listed on Baltic First North Bond List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer bonds have been issued and transferred to the securities accounts of investors if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the Exchange. The aforementioned conditions are met as of May 30th, 2024. Proceeding from the above and according to the results of the offering, 2,000 Holm Bank AS bonds will be listed on the Baltic First North Bond List as of Friday, May 31st, 2024. Additional info: Issuer's name Holm Bank AS Issuer's short name HLMBK ISIN code EE3300004290 Securities maturity date 30.05.2034 Nominal value of one security 1,000 EUR Number of securities 2,000 Total nominal value 2,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name HLMBK095034FA Coupon rate 9.50% Coupon payment dates 2 times per year (30.05; 30.11) The Certified Adviser of Holm Bank AS is Advokaadibüroo Sorainen. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.