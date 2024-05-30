Scope AI Corp.: SCOPE AI ENGAGES WITH AD AGENCIES AND NETWORKS TO OPTIMIZE GEM PLATFORM

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is excited to announce its collaboration with several leading ad agencies and ad networks. This initiative aims to gain insights into the primary challenges these organizations face in analyzing the efficacy of different ad creatives and page layouts, as well as the difficulties and costs associated with testing.

These friendly collaborations are part of Scope AI's commitment to ensuring that the functionality and features of its GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning) platform are the best market-product fit. By engaging directly with industry professionals, Scope AI is gathering critical feedback to refine and enhance GEM's capabilities, making it a more valuable tool for advertisers, brands, agencies, and Adtech service providers.

GEM, Scope AI's flagship product, is designed to revolutionize the advertising technology sector through advanced AI-driven visual recognition and neural network technology. The platform will enable users to streamline processes, maximize return on ad spend, and analyze user behavior through custom neural networks without the need for expensive and risky live campaign testing.

"Our approach is to start with the pain points of our potential users and build solutions based on those insights," said James Young, CEO of Scope AI Corp. "We believe in understanding the real-world challenges faced by our partners, rather than falling into the common software trap of 'build it and they will come.' This collaboration ensures that GEM is not just another tool, but a solution that addresses the specific needs of the advertising community."

Scope AI's commitment to innovation and user-centric development is further evidenced by its expanding development team, which is focused on incorporating feedback from these collaborations into the GEM platform. By doing so, Scope AI aims to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that drive growth, productivity, and campaign performance in the advertising technology sector.

About Scope AI Corp.:

Scope AI Corp. is a leading technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, dedicated to advancing the field of artificial intelligence. With a focus on visual recognition and neural network technology, Scope is committed to empowering businesses and industries with innovative solutions that drive growth and innovation.

For more information please visit Scope AI Corp. , info@scopetech.ai , or follow along on social media.

LinkedIn: scope-ai-corp

Facebook: Scope AI Corp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScopeAICorp

Contact Information

James Young, Chief Executive Officer

(604) 416-1720

james@scopetech.ai

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the risk factors set out in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414853/4733184/Scope_AI_Corp_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scope-ai-engages-with-ad-agencies-and-networks-to-optimize-gem-platform-302158644.html