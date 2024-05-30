New research from Audley Travel experts reveals quokka are the most popular Australian animal

Audley Travel has revealed the ten most popular endemic wildlife you can encounter in Australia according to UK Google search data, with quokkas topping the list.

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From koalas to kangaroos, Australia's unusual wildlife has long-captivated British travellers. To find out which animals people want to encounter most, experts at Audley Travel have analysed UK Google Search data, revealing quokkas at the top of the list, with koalas and wombats rounding out the top three.

Helping to explain why quokkas are so popular, Audley Australia specialist Tom Pegram says: "Quokkas are always popular with visitors to Australia as their facial expression often resembles a grin and their inquisitive nature makes them engaging to watch - and easy to photograph. They're no bigger than a housecat, and their petite size adds to their adorableness."

You'll find quokkas in the southwest region of Australia, and Tom recommends Rottnest Island as one of the best places to encounter them, set off the coast of Perth. "You'll see them in their natural habitat here, scurrying about or snoozing in the shade - while quokkas are nocturnal by nature, the lack of predators on Rottnest Island means they're out and about more in the daytime."

While koalas might be one of the first animals that spring to mind when thinking of Australian wildlife, they came in second place when it comes to popularity. "With their doe-like eyes and fluffy ears, koalas never fail to make me smile when I see them," says Tom. "We advise against any experiences that involve hugging koalas, which can be detrimental to their welfare. Instead, head to Kangaroo island in South Australia, to see them behave naturally in the wild." As the name of the island suggests, this is also a destination to see kangaroos (which ranked fifth in searches) in the wild.

Taking the third-place spot is wombats. These marsupials are surprisingly swift - they can almost run as fast as Usain Bolt. "As wombats are primarily nocturnal, one of the best ways to see them is first thing in the morning, when they're sleepy and moving at a slower pace," says Tom. "Stay at Peppers Cradle Mountain Lodge on Tasmania and you might get a chance to see one wandering the trails at the crack of dawn while you head down for breakfast."

The travel experts at Audley can help craft a trip to see the top 10 most popular Australian wildlife species, listed below. Audley pairs clients with the best naturalist guides to help them encounter these animals in the most authentic way possible - in the wild and away from crowds.

Top 10 Australian wildlife:

Quokka Koala Wombat Platypus Kangaroo Tasmanian Devil Emu Cassowary Echidna Wallaby

