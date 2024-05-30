Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Drills 473.0 g/t Gold Over 0.5 Metres at Sunday Creek

Multiple High-Grade Structures Extend Mineralization
Announces 60 km Drill Program Over Coming Year
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from two diamond drillholes from the Rising Sun prospect at its 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figures 1 to 6). Both holes intersected multiple high-grade structures and were successful in extending mineralization beyond the bounds of the modelled mineralized domains as well as defining continuity in other areas.
Highlights:
Michael Hudson, Mawson Executive Chairman, states : "Sunday Creek continues to produce impressive news, release after release. Today's announcement discloses another set of extremely strong high-grade drill results from the Rising Sun project area. The holes were successful on multiple fronts as they extend mineralization beyond the bounds of the exploration target area as well as define continuity in other areas.
"Both holes reported here also each delivered a >100 g/t AuEq x m intersection. The project now contains a total of thirty-eight (38) of these significant hits. Importantly, the frequency of these significant hits continues to increase as we drill towards depth and understand the controls on high-grade mineralization better (Figure 7).
"With a 60 km drill program set to more than double the drill metres into the Sunday Creek project over the next year, SXG will expand this globally significant gold discovery via logical step outs along strike to increase volume along with the start of detailed controlled downhole NAVI-drilling program that aims to target continuity of super high-grade areas.
"Additionally, planning for a regional scale IP geophysical survey is underway that will test the 10 km long trend along strike from the core drilled area to further demonstrate the district scale potential of Sunday Creek."
Drill Hole Discussion
Two drillholes (SDDSC115A and 117) are reported from the Rising Sun prospect. Both holes intersected high-grade structures, extending mineralization beyond the bounds of the modelled mineralized domains as well as reinforcing continuity in other areas.
SDDSC115A was designed to test the footwall position of two high-grade vein sets and intercepted 11 mineralized structures, five of which are high-grade. This hole contains six assayed intervals of > 50 g/t Au (up to 202 g/t Au), and five assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 26.3% Sb). The hole traversed through the centre of the dyke/breccia host and provided continuity information in the plane of the 11 vein sets. High-grade continuity is well demonstrated in vein set RS55_L (Figure 3) where SDDSC115A drilled 3.2 m (ETW 2.5 m) @ 48.2 g/t AuEq (45.3 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 643.4m (2 m @ 0.5 g/t Au lower cut) including 1.3 m @ 90.2 g/t AuEq from 643.4 m and 0.3 m @ 116.1 g/t AuEq from 646.3 m, which was located 68 m down-plunge of previously reported SDDSC107 (4.7 m @ 76.6 g/t AuEq), suggesting the possibility of a new high-grade mineralized domain.
Highlights from SDDSC115A include:
- 5.5 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 512.4 m, including:
- 0.3 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 517.6 m
- 1.5 m @ 12.4 g/t AuEq (10.6 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 532.6 m including:
- 1.2 m @ 15.3 g/t AuEq (13.2 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 533.0 m
- 3.3 m @ 6.4 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 563.6 m including:
- 0.8 m @ 6.7 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 563.6 m
- 1.2 m @ 11.3 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 4.4% Sb) from 565.7 m
- 0.2 m @ 25.9 g/t AuEq (15.4 g/t Au, 5.6% Sb) from 573.7 m
- 10.4 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 580.0 m, including:
- 0.3 m @ 53.8 g/t AuEq (13.9 g/t Au, 21.2% Sb) from 580.2 m
- 0.2 m @ 7.2 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 587.7 m
- 3.2 m @ 48.2 g/t AuEq (45.3 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 643.4m (ETW 2.5 m), including:
- 1.3 m @ 90.2 g/t AuEq (84.9 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 643.4 m
- 0.3 m @ 116.1 g/t AuEq (109.0 g/t Au, 3.8% Sb) from 646.3 m
- 0.3 m @ 87.2 g/t AuEq (86.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 707.7 m
- 0.1 m @ 95.3 g/t AuEq (87.1 g/t Au, 4.3% Sb) from 719.5 m
- 3.4 m @ 2.8 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 746.0 m, including:
- 0.3 m @ 15.4 g/t AuEq (15.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 747.3 m
- 3.8 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 874.3 m, including:
- 0.4 m @ 12.9 g/t AuEq (12.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 875.6 m
SDDSC117 was designed to test the strike continuity of two high-grade targets in the footwall of the mineralized host and intercepted seven mineralized structures. This hole contains 3 assayed intervals of > 20 g/t Au (up to 473.0 g/t Au). SDDSC117 drilled along the footwall contact at a high intersection angle to mineralized vein sets. The high-grade intercept in the RS110 location ( 0.5 m @ 473.1 g/t AuEq ) highlights the potential for high grade internal shoots and linking features within known planes of mineralization. Highlights from SDDSC117 include:
- 13.3 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 606.6 m, including:
- 0.2 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 3.7% Sb) from 606.6 m
- 3.5 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 644.4 m
- 0.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq (3.6 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 652.1 m
- 2.0 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 715.4 m
- 8.7 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 741.9 m, including:
- 1.1 m @ 21.5 g/t AuEq (20.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 745.8 m
- 0.5 m @ 473.1 g/t AuEq (473.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 913.6 m
- 2.5 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 934.7 m, including:
- 0.2 m @ 11.3 g/t AuEq (11.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 934.7 m
- 0.4 m @ 9.1 g/t AuEq (9.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 936.8 m
Pending Results and Update
Seven holes (SDDSC114W1, 118, 119, 119W1, 120, 121, 123) are currently being processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC121W1, 122, 124, 125) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).
Increasing Drilling Program
The SXG Board has approved plans to drill 60 km over the next year, with the fifth drill rig to commence within weeks and a sixth rig to arrive during September 2024.
Over the next week SXG will commence a NAVI drilling program. NAVI drilling is a specialized drilling application utilizing down hole motors to make alterations to the direction of a diamond core drill hole. Detailed drilling (at approximately 20 m spacing) will be undertaken around super high-grade areas with the aim to build further confidence of grade continuity between high-grade intersections by drilling branch holes off an already drilled 'parent hole'.
Regional Programs
A large regional induced polarization survey over the 10km district-scale strike is now being planned to test the regional trend beyond the core drill area at Sunday Creek. The survey is planned to start in September 2024.
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.
Figures 1 to 6 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.
Technical Background and Qualified Person
The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:
???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km 2 in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.
About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)
Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.
On behalf of the Board,
"Michael Hudson"
Further Information
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC115A and 117 reported here (blue highlight), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes. For location see Figure 5.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC115A and 117 reported here and prior reported drill holes.
Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across C-D in the plane of the modelled vein set RS55_L, looking towards the north-east (striking 139.9 degrees). Showing SDDSC115A and 117 (orange trace) reported here and prior reported drill holes.
Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across E-F in the plane of the modelled vein set RS110, looking towards the north-east (striking 134.7 degrees). Showing SDDSC115A and 117 (orange trace) reported here and prior reported drill holes.
Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke-Apollo.
Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.
Figure 7: Sunday Creek drilling analysis showing metres drilled and planned and the increasing strike rate. Cumulatively, 119 drill holes for 51,189 m have been reported by SXG (and Mawson Gold Ltd) from Sunday Creek since late 2020. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of thirty-eight (38) >100 g/t AuEq x m and forty-seven (47) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t lower cut.
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.
Hole_ID
Depth (m)
Prospect
East GDA94_Z55
North GDA94_Z55
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
SDDSC111
496.7
Apollo
331291
5867823
316.8
270
-38
SDDSC112
490.9
Apollo
331464
5867865
333
267
-42
SDDSC112W1
766.4
Apollo
331329
5867859
200
267
-42
SDDSC113
905.5
Rising Sun
330511
5867853
296.6
67.5
-63.5
SDDSC114
878.6
Rising Sun
330464
5867914
286.6
82
-58
SDDSC115
17.6
Rising Sun
330464
5867912
286.6
83
-58.5
SDDSC115A
923.6
Rising Sun
330464
5867912
286.7
83
-59
SDDSC116
682.6
Rising Sun
331465
5867865
333.3
272.5
-41.5
SDDSC117
1101
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.5
70.5
-64.5
SDDSC118
1246
Rising Sun
330464
5867912
286.6
80
-64.5
SDDSC119
854.1
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.7
272.5
-45.2
SDDSC120
1022.5
Rising Sun
331110
5867976
319.5
266.5
-55
SDDSC121
588.7
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.6
72
-63
SDDSC122
In progress plan 1200 m
Rising Sun
330338
5867860
267.7
74
-62
SDDSC114W1
625.1
Rising Sun
330464
5867914
286.6
82
-58
SDDSC119W1
643
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.7
272.5
-45.2
SDDSC123
124.3
Apollo
331499
5867859
337
276
-52
SDDSC124
In progress plan 940 m
Apollo
331499
5867859
337
274
-52.2
SDDSC121W1
In progress plan 1000 m
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.6
72
-63.8
SDDSC125
551.7 m
Golden Dyke
330462
5867920
285.6
212
-68
Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC115A and 117 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq g/t
SDDSC115A
452.9
453.1
0.2
0.2
1.1
2.2
SDDSC115A
455.3
456.1
0.7
3.7
0.4
4.4
Including
455.9
456.1
0.2
12.8
0.4
13.5
SDDSC115A
491.1
491.6
0.5
0.7
0.3
1.2
SDDSC115A
500.4
500.8
0.4
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC115A
512.4
517.9
5.5
0.8
0.5
1.7
Including
517.6
517.9
0.3
2.4
2.0
6.1
SDDSC115A
528.9
529.5
0.6
0.5
0.3
1.1
SDDSC115A
532.6
534.2
1.5
10.6
1.0
12.4
Including
533.0
534.2
1.2
13.2
1.1
15.3
SDDSC115A
550.1
550.4
0.3
1.2
0.5
2.2
SDDSC115A
552.5
552.6
0.1
1.1
1.6
4.0
SDDSC115A
563.6
566.9
3.3
2.6
2.0
6.4
Including
563.6
564.4
0.8
5.1
0.9
6.7
Including
565.7
566.9
1.2
3.1
4.4
11.3
SDDSC115A
573.7
573.9
0.2
15.4
5.6
25.9
SDDSC115A
580.0
590.4
10.4
1.2
1.0
3.0
Including
580.2
580.5
0.3
13.9
21.2
53.8
Including
587.7
587.8
0.2
3.1
2.2
7.2
SDDSC115A
593.0
596.0
3.0
0.7
0.3
1.4
SDDSC115A
619.3
619.4
0.1
1.4
0.6
2.4
SDDSC115A
643.4
644.7
1.3
84.9
2.8
90.2
SDDSC115A
646.3
646.6
0.3
109.0
3.8
116.1
SDDSC115A
707.7
708.0
0.3
86.4
0.4
87.2
SDDSC115A
719.5
719.7
0.1
87.1
4.3
95.3
SDDSC115A
729.5
729.8
0.3
2.0
0.0
2.1
SDDSC115A
742.4
742.9
0.5
1.1
0.1
1.2
SDDSC115A
746.0
749.4
3.4
2.7
0.1
2.8
Including
747.3
747.6
0.3
15.3
0.1
15.4
SDDSC115A
753.5
754.5
1.0
3.1
0.0
3.1
SDDSC115A
768.9
769.8
0.9
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC115A
785.6
786.2
0.6
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC115A
791.5
794.1
2.6
1.6
0.0
1.6
SDDSC115A
846.9
847.6
0.7
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC115A
853.9
854.4
0.5
1.6
0.0
1.7
SDDSC115A
865.6
865.9
0.3
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC115A
869.2
869.5
0.3
2.2
0.0
2.2
SDDSC115A
874.3
878.1
3.8
3.2
0.5
4.0
Including
875.6
876.0
0.4
12.9
0.0
12.9
SDDSC115A
881.6
882.8
1.2
0.9
0.1
1.0
SDDSC115A
885.4
885.7
0.2
3.6
0.2
3.9
SDDSC117
313.7
314.0
0.2
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC117
362.0
362.9
0.9
1.8
0.0
1.8
SDDSC117
381.2
383.4
2.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC117
511.1
511.5
0.4
0.9
0.3
1.5
SDDSC117
542.1
542.5
0.4
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC117
557.7
558.3
0.6
0.9
1.5
3.7
SDDSC117
592.2
592.6
0.4
0.6
0.3
1.1
SDDSC117
606.6
619.9
13.3
0.6
0.3
1.2
Including
606.6
606.8
0.2
0.9
3.7
7.9
SDDSC117
636.0
636.4
0.4
0.6
0.7
2.0
SDDSC117
637.6
638.1
0.5
0.5
0.3
1.1
SDDSC117
644.4
647.9
3.5
0.6
0.4
1.4
SDDSC117
652.1
655.7
3.6
0.8
0.3
1.3
Including
652.1
652.5
0.5
3.6
1.3
6.0
SDDSC117
658.1
658.2
0.1
3.5
0.0
3.6
SDDSC117
684.3
688.3
4.0
0.4
0.3
1.0
SDDSC117
707.5
708.9
1.3
0.3
0.5
1.4
SDDSC117
715.4
717.4
2.0
5.6
0.0
5.6
SDDSC117
721.5
722.8
1.3
0.2
0.4
1.1
SDDSC117
739.1
739.5
0.3
0.9
0.6
2.0
SDDSC117
741.9
750.5
8.7
3.5
0.3
4.1
Including
745.8
746.9
1.1
20.9
0.3
21.5
SDDSC117
752.8
753.8
1.0
1.4
0.3
2.0
SDDSC117
759.7
760.4
0.6
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC117
769.5
769.7
0.2
0.6
0.2
1.0
SDDSC117
789.9
793.0
3.1
0.5
0.5
1.4
SDDSC117
813.6
813.8
0.2
1.5
0.0
1.5
SDDSC117
845.0
849.8
4.8
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC117
853.5
853.7
0.2
0.8
0.5
1.8
SDDSC117
856.1
860.1
3.9
0.7
0.1
0.8
SDDSC117
873.6
874.4
0.7
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC117
888.3
888.8
0.6
3.1
0.0
3.1
SDDSC117
913.6
914.1
0.5
473.0
0.0
473.1
SDDSC117
934.7
937.3
2.5
2.4
0.0
2.4
Including
934.7
934.9
0.2
11.3
0.0
11.3
Including
936.8
937.3
0.4
9.1
0.0
9.1
SDDSC117
950.4
950.6
0.1
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC117
966.6
967.5
0.9
2.4
0.0
2.4
SDDSC117
1000.5
1000.9
0.4
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC117
1008.0
1008.4
0.4
2.0
0.0
2.0
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC115A and 117 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq g/t
SDDSC115A
324.0
325.0
1.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
SDDSC115A
407.9
408.9
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
452.9
453.1
0.2
0.2
1.1
2.2
SDDSC115A
454.6
455.1
0.5
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC115A
455.1
455.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.9
SDDSC115A
455.3
455.7
0.3
0.6
0.6
1.8
SDDSC115A
455.9
456.1
0.2
12.8
0.4
13.5
SDDSC115A
457.0
457.3
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
457.3
457.5
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC115A
490.3
490.6
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
491.1
491.3
0.2
0.7
0.2
1.2
SDDSC115A
491.3
491.6
0.3
0.7
0.3
1.3
SDDSC115A
491.6
491.8
0.2
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC115A
491.8
492.3
0.5
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC115A
492.3
492.6
0.3
0.5
0.1
0.7
SDDSC115A
494.0
495.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
495.5
496.2
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
496.2
496.9
0.7
0.2
0.2
0.5
SDDSC115A
496.9
497.1
0.2
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC115A
500.4
500.8
0.4
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC115A
501.9
502.8
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
502.8
503.0
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC115A
508.0
509.0
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC115A
511.2
511.6
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC115A
511.9
512.4
0.5
0.7
0.2
1.0
SDDSC115A
512.4
513.2
0.8
0.9
0.2
1.4
SDDSC115A
513.2
514.2
1.0
1.3
0.3
1.9
SDDSC115A
514.2
515.0
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC115A
515.0
516.0
1.0
0.8
1.2
3.0
SDDSC115A
516.0
516.6
0.6
0.5
0.4
1.1
SDDSC115A
516.6
517.1
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC115A
517.1
517.6
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
517.6
517.9
0.3
2.4
2.0
6.1
SDDSC115A
517.9
519.0
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
519.0
519.9
0.9
0.3
0.2
0.7
SDDSC115A
522.4
523.5
1.0
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC115A
523.5
523.6
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
525.1
525.8
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
528.9
529.5
0.6
0.5
0.3
1.1
SDDSC115A
529.5
530.6
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
532.3
532.6
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
532.6
532.8
0.2
2.2
0.5
3.1
SDDSC115A
532.8
533.0
0.2
0.5
0.2
0.9
SDDSC115A
533.0
533.2
0.2
58.6
5.6
69.1
SDDSC115A
533.2
533.4
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
533.4
533.9
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
533.9
534.2
0.3
6.8
0.0
6.8
SDDSC115A
534.8
535.2
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
535.2
536.0
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
538.5
539.0
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
542.1
542.3
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
545.7
546.8
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
550.1
550.4
0.4
1.2
0.5
2.2
SDDSC115A
550.4
551.0
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
552.5
552.6
0.1
1.1
1.6
4.0
SDDSC115A
555.4
556.4
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
558.4
559.4
1.0
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC115A
559.4
559.6
0.2
0.3
0.2
0.7
SDDSC115A
560.7
561.8
1.2
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC115A
562.8
563.6
0.9
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC115A
563.6
564.4
0.8
5.1
0.9
6.7
SDDSC115A
564.4
564.8
0.4
0.3
0.4
1.1
SDDSC115A
564.8
565.2
0.5
1.3
0.6
2.4
SDDSC115A
565.2
565.7
0.4
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC115A
565.7
565.8
0.2
0.3
26.3
49.7
SDDSC115A
565.8
566.0
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
566.0
566.5
0.5
1.4
1.1
3.5
SDDSC115A
566.5
566.7
0.3
0.4
0.7
1.7
SDDSC115A
566.7
566.9
0.2
17.6
2.9
23.1
SDDSC115A
566.9
567.1
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC115A
567.1
568.0
0.9
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC115A
568.0
568.6
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
573.7
573.9
0.2
15.4
5.6
25.9
SDDSC115A
576.7
576.9
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC115A
579.8
580.0
0.2
0.1
0.3
0.7
SDDSC115A
580.0
580.2
0.2
1.1
1.4
3.7
SDDSC115A
580.2
580.5
0.3
13.9
21.2
53.8
SDDSC115A
580.5
580.7
0.2
0.3
0.4
0.9
SDDSC115A
580.7
581.6
0.9
0.2
0.3
0.7
SDDSC115A
581.6
582.2
0.6
0.6
0.8
2.1
SDDSC115A
582.2
582.7
0.5
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC115A
582.7
583.7
1.0
2.2
0.3
2.7
SDDSC115A
584.2
584.5
0.3
0.5
0.2
0.8
SDDSC115A
584.5
584.7
0.2
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC115A
584.7
585.3
0.7
0.8
0.4
1.5
SDDSC115A
586.1
587.1
1.1
1.1
0.6
2.3
SDDSC115A
587.1
587.7
0.5
1.6
0.8
3.1
SDDSC115A
587.7
587.8
0.2
3.1
2.2
7.2
SDDSC115A
587.8
588.0
0.2
2.5
0.1
2.7
SDDSC115A
588.0
588.4
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
589.9
590.4
0.5
1.7
0.3
2.1
SDDSC115A
593.0
593.8
0.8
1.3
0.2
1.6
SDDSC115A
594.5
595.2
0.7
0.7
0.5
1.7
SDDSC115A
595.2
595.4
0.2
1.6
0.4
2.4
SDDSC115A
595.4
596.0
0.6
0.6
0.8
2.1
SDDSC115A
596.0
596.3
0.3
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC115A
596.8
597.1
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
616.9
617.5
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
617.7
617.9
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
619.3
619.4
0.1
1.4
0.6
2.4
SDDSC115A
643.4
643.8
0.4
0.3
0.7
1.6
SDDSC115A
643.8
643.9
0.1
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC115A
643.9
644.5
0.6
104.0
3.7
110.9
SDDSC115A
644.5
644.7
0.3
202.0
5.2
211.8
SDDSC115A
644.7
645.0
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC115A
645.0
645.2
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.6
SDDSC115A
646.0
646.3
0.3
0.0
0.1
0.2
SDDSC115A
646.3
646.6
0.3
109.0
3.8
116.1
SDDSC115A
646.6
646.9
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
669.2
670.3
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
670.3
671.1
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
678.3
679.0
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
679.0
679.5
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
697.8
698.0
0.2
0.1
0.2
0.4
SDDSC115A
707.7
708.0
0.3
86.4
0.4
87.2
SDDSC115A
708.0
709.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
719.5
719.7
0.2
87.1
4.3
95.3
SDDSC115A
729.5
729.8
0.4
2.0
0.0
2.1
SDDSC115A
742.1
742.4
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
742.4
742.9
0.5
1.1
0.1
1.2
SDDSC115A
742.9
743.4
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
743.4
743.8
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
743.8
744.3
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC115A
744.9
745.0
0.1
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC115A
745.0
746.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
746.0
746.3
0.4
2.0
0.1
2.1
SDDSC115A
746.3
746.7
0.4
1.1
0.2
1.4
SDDSC115A
746.7
747.0
0.3
4.0
0.4
4.7
SDDSC115A
747.0
747.3
0.3
3.5
0.2
3.9
SDDSC115A
747.3
747.6
0.3
15.3
0.1
15.4
SDDSC115A
747.6
748.6
1.0
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC115A
748.6
749.0
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
749.0
749.4
0.4
1.0
0.1
1.2
SDDSC115A
749.4
749.9
0.6
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC115A
753.5
754.5
1.0
3.1
0.0
3.1
SDDSC115A
755.4
755.8
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC115A
768.9
769.8
0.9
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC115A
781.3
782.0
0.7
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC115A
785.6
786.2
0.6
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC115A
789.0
789.7
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC115A
791.5
791.9
0.4
1.3
0.1
1.4
SDDSC115A
791.9
792.5
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
792.5
792.8
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
792.8
793.3
0.5
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC115A
793.3
793.7
0.4
3.1
0.0
3.1
SDDSC115A
793.7
794.1
0.5
3.8
0.0
3.9
SDDSC115A
794.1
795.0
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
795.0
796.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
796.0
797.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
820.2
820.7
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
820.7
821.0
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
821.0
822.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
822.0
823.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
831.9
832.7
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC115A
840.1
840.4
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC115A
840.4
840.6
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
845.0
846.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
846.0
846.5
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC115A
846.5
846.9
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC115A
846.9
847.6
0.7
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC115A
847.6
848.0
0.5
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC115A
848.0
848.8
0.8
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC115A
848.8
849.4
0.6
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC115A
849.4
850.0
0.6
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC115A
850.0
851.0
1.0
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC115A
851.0
851.2
0.2
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC115A
851.2
852.0
0.8
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC115A
852.0
852.5
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC115A
852.5
853.6
1.2
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC115A
853.6
853.9
0.3
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC115A
853.9
854.4
0.5
1.6
0.0
1.7
SDDSC115A
854.4
854.6
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC115A
855.6
856.6
1.0
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC115A
858.7
859.1
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
859.1
859.4
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC115A
859.4
859.8
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
859.8
860.8
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
861.4
862.4
1.1
0.5
0.2
0.8
SDDSC115A
862.4
863.5
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
863.5
864.3
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
864.3
864.9
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
864.9
865.6
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
865.6
865.9
0.3
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC115A
867.9
868.5
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
868.5
869.2
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
869.2
869.5
0.3
2.2
0.0
2.2
SDDSC115A
870.3
871.0
0.7
0.7
0.0
0.8
SDDSC115A
871.0
872.0
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC115A
874.0
874.3
0.3
0.7
0.1
0.9
SDDSC115A
874.3
874.9
0.6
1.1
0.1
1.2
SDDSC115A
874.9
875.6
0.7
1.8
0.0
1.8
SDDSC115A
875.6
876.0
0.4
12.9
0.0
12.9
SDDSC115A
876.0
876.6
0.7
1.7
0.7
2.9
SDDSC115A
876.6
877.1
0.5
2.4
1.2
4.6
SDDSC115A
877.1
878.1
1.0
2.6
0.7
3.9
SDDSC115A
878.1
879.1
1.1
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC115A
879.1
880.2
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
880.5
881.1
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
881.1
881.6
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC115A
881.6
882.8
1.2
0.9
0.1
1.0
SDDSC115A
882.8
883.7
0.9
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC115A
883.7
884.3
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
884.3
885.4
1.1
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC115A
885.4
885.7
0.2
3.6
0.2
3.9
SDDSC115A
885.7
886.6
0.9
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC115A
886.6
887.0
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC115A
893.0
894.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC115A
898.5
898.7
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
273.2
273.7
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
274.1
274.9
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
283.4
284.2
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
297.0
298.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
307.7
308.5
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
313.7
314.0
0.2
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC117
319.2
319.9
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
321.0
322.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
325.3
326.3
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
331.3
332.3
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
332.3
333.0
0.7
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC117
333.0
334.0
1.0
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC117
362.0
362.6
0.6
2.0
0.0
2.0
SDDSC117
362.6
362.9
0.3
1.6
0.0
1.6
SDDSC117
362.9
364.0
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
381.2
381.5
0.3
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC117
381.5
382.2
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
382.2
383.1
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
383.1
383.4
0.3
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC117
424.0
424.8
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
426.2
427.0
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
427.0
427.4
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
493.3
493.5
0.2
0.5
0.1
0.6
SDDSC117
498.4
498.9
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
511.1
511.5
0.4
0.9
0.3
1.5
SDDSC117
511.5
511.7
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
515.4
515.8
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
523.2
524.2
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
524.7
525.0
0.3
0.2
0.3
0.8
SDDSC117
526.1
526.4
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
537.2
538.3
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
542.1
542.5
0.5
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC117
545.4
545.7
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC117
557.7
557.8
0.1
1.7
0.8
3.2
SDDSC117
557.8
558.3
0.5
0.7
1.7
3.9
SDDSC117
568.0
569.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
575.9
576.2
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC117
580.4
580.9
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
584.0
584.2
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
585.0
586.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
590.6
590.8
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC117
592.0
592.2
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
592.2
592.6
0.4
0.6
0.3
1.1
SDDSC117
606.3
606.6
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
606.6
606.8
0.2
0.9
3.7
7.9
SDDSC117
606.8
607.0
0.2
1.7
0.3
2.2
SDDSC117
607.0
607.2
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC117
607.2
607.8
0.6
0.2
0.4
0.9
SDDSC117
607.8
608.1
0.4
0.4
0.4
1.2
SDDSC117
608.1
608.5
0.4
0.4
0.9
2.1
SDDSC117
608.5
608.8
0.3
0.5
0.7
1.7
SDDSC117
608.8
609.5
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC117
609.5
610.1
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
610.1
610.4
0.3
0.7
0.0
0.8
SDDSC117
610.4
610.7
0.3
1.7
0.1
1.8
SDDSC117
610.7
611.2
0.5
0.9
0.2
1.2
SDDSC117
611.2
611.5
0.3
0.6
0.5
1.5
SDDSC117
611.5
611.7
0.2
1.0
0.6
2.1
SDDSC117
611.7
612.0
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.9
SDDSC117
612.0
612.3
0.3
1.8
0.5
2.7
SDDSC117
612.3
612.8
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
612.8
613.2
0.4
1.7
0.8
3.2
SDDSC117
613.2
613.5
0.3
0.7
0.8
2.3
SDDSC117
613.5
614.1
0.6
1.2
0.1
1.3
SDDSC117
614.1
614.5
0.4
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC117
614.5
615.3
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
615.3
615.6
0.4
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC117
615.6
616.2
0.6
1.7
0.3
2.3
SDDSC117
616.2
616.5
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
616.5
616.9
0.4
0.5
0.4
1.2
SDDSC117
616.9
617.2
0.3
0.2
0.5
1.1
SDDSC117
617.2
617.5
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
617.5
617.8
0.3
0.7
1.0
2.6
SDDSC117
617.8
618.4
0.6
0.5
0.6
1.6
SDDSC117
618.4
619.3
0.9
0.3
0.2
0.6
SDDSC117
619.3
619.9
0.6
1.1
0.2
1.5
SDDSC117
629.6
629.9
0.3
0.5
0.2
0.8
SDDSC117
633.7
634.7
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC117
634.7
635.5
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
635.5
636.0
0.5
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC117
636.0
636.4
0.4
0.6
0.7
2.0
SDDSC117
636.4
636.7
0.3
0.6
0.2
1.0
SDDSC117
636.7
637.0
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
637.0
637.3
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
637.6
638.1
0.5
0.5
0.3
1.1
SDDSC117
638.1
638.5
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
638.5
638.8
0.4
0.4
0.3
1.0
SDDSC117
640.1
640.9
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
643.7
644.1
0.5
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC117
644.4
644.7
0.3
0.9
0.3
1.5
SDDSC117
644.7
645.0
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
645.3
645.7
0.3
1.1
0.0
1.2
SDDSC117
645.7
646.3
0.6
0.5
0.6
1.7
SDDSC117
646.3
646.5
0.2
1.4
1.4
4.1
SDDSC117
646.5
647.0
0.5
0.6
1.0
2.5
SDDSC117
647.0
647.4
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
647.4
647.9
0.6
0.9
0.4
1.7
SDDSC117
647.9
648.2
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC117
648.2
648.5
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
648.5
649.1
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
649.9
650.6
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
652.1
652.5
0.5
3.6
1.3
6.0
SDDSC117
652.5
652.9
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC117
652.9
653.2
0.3
0.8
0.2
1.3
SDDSC117
653.2
653.9
0.7
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC117
653.9
654.3
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC117
654.9
655.7
0.8
0.6
0.3
1.1
SDDSC117
657.0
658.1
1.1
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC117
658.1
658.2
0.1
3.5
0.0
3.6
SDDSC117
668.6
669.1
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC117
671.9
672.2
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
672.2
672.7
0.5
0.2
0.4
1.0
SDDSC117
684.1
684.3
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
684.3
684.8
0.5
0.9
0.8
2.4
SDDSC117
684.8
685.4
0.6
0.1
0.2
0.4
SDDSC117
685.4
685.7
0.3
0.2
0.4
1.0
SDDSC117
685.7
686.1
0.4
0.7
0.2
1.1
SDDSC117
686.1
686.9
0.8
0.4
0.3
1.0
SDDSC117
686.9
687.8
0.9
0.3
0.2
0.6
SDDSC117
687.8
688.3
0.5
0.4
0.4
1.1
SDDSC117
688.3
689.0
0.7
0.2
0.2
0.5
SDDSC117
689.0
689.3
0.4
0.3
0.2
0.6
SDDSC117
690.1
690.7
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
690.7
691.9
1.2
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC117
691.9
692.2
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
692.2
692.9
0.7
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC117
695.0
696.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
703.0
704.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
704.0
705.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
705.0
706.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
706.0
707.0
1.0
0.8
0.1
0.9
SDDSC117
707.5
708.0
0.5
0.5
0.8
2.1
SDDSC117
708.0
708.4
0.4
0.1
0.2
0.4
SDDSC117
708.4
708.9
0.5
0.4
0.5
1.3
SDDSC117
708.9
709.9
1.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC117
711.0
711.4
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
711.4
711.7
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC117
711.7
712.6
0.8
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC117
714.2
714.5
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC117
715.4
716.0
0.6
8.5
0.0
8.5
SDDSC117
717.0
717.4
0.4
15.9
0.2
16.2
SDDSC117
721.1
721.5
0.4
0.2
0.3
0.8
SDDSC117
721.5
721.7
0.3
0.9
1.5
3.7
SDDSC117
722.5
722.6
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
722.6
722.8
0.2
0.4
1.3
2.8
SDDSC117
722.8
723.0
0.2
0.2
0.4
1.0
SDDSC117
724.0
724.3
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
728.4
728.6
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC117
730.3
730.5
0.2
0.4
0.3
1.0
SDDSC117
734.0
735.0
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC117
736.8
737.2
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
738.4
738.5
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC117
738.5
739.1
0.6
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC117
739.1
739.5
0.3
0.9
0.6
2.0
SDDSC117
739.5
739.9
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
741.7
741.9
0.2
0.2
0.3
0.6
SDDSC117
741.9
742.2
0.3
0.4
0.4
1.0
SDDSC117
742.2
742.7
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
742.7
742.9
0.2
0.5
0.2
0.9
SDDSC117
742.9
743.3
0.5
0.6
0.5
1.6
SDDSC117
743.3
743.5
0.2
0.2
0.5
1.1
SDDSC117
743.5
743.9
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
743.9
744.1
0.2
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC117
744.1
744.5
0.4
0.6
0.2
1.0
SDDSC117
744.5
744.8
0.3
1.2
0.4
2.0
SDDSC117
744.8
745.2
0.4
1.6
0.2
1.9
SDDSC117
745.2
745.6
0.4
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC117
745.6
745.8
0.2
2.3
0.0
2.3
SDDSC117
745.8
746.3
0.5
23.6
0.0
23.6
SDDSC117
746.3
746.6
0.4
29.9
0.1
30.0
SDDSC117
746.6
746.8
0.2
3.8
0.6
5.0
SDDSC117
746.8
746.9
0.1
5.7
1.8
9.0
SDDSC117
746.9
747.5
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
747.5
747.6
0.1
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC117
747.6
748.1
0.5
0.5
0.3
1.0
SDDSC117
748.1
748.2
0.1
4.0
0.1
4.2
SDDSC117
748.2
748.6
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
748.6
749.0
0.3
1.2
2.0
5.0
SDDSC117
749.0
749.7
0.7
1.5
0.7
2.8
SDDSC117
749.7
749.8
0.2
1.4
0.5
2.3
SDDSC117
749.8
750.3
0.5
0.5
0.3
1.1
SDDSC117
750.3
750.5
0.2
2.2
0.2
2.5
SDDSC117
750.5
751.4
0.9
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC117
751.4
751.9
0.5
0.3
0.2
0.6
SDDSC117
751.9
752.2
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC117
752.2
752.8
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
752.8
753.0
0.2
1.7
0.3
2.2
SDDSC117
753.0
753.3
0.3
0.5
0.3
1.1
SDDSC117
753.3
753.8
0.5
1.8
0.3
2.4
SDDSC117
754.6
755.2
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
755.9
756.7
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
756.7
756.9
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
756.9
757.5
0.6
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC117
757.5
757.7
0.2
0.1
0.4
0.8
SDDSC117
757.7
758.1
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
758.9
759.7
0.9
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC117
759.7
760.4
0.6
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC117
760.4
760.5
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
761.8
762.3
0.5
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC117
762.3
763.3
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
763.5
763.6
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
766.7
767.2
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
767.2
767.4
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
767.9
768.9
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
768.9
769.5
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
769.5
769.7
0.2
0.6
0.2
1.0
SDDSC117
772.0
772.2
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
773.5
773.7
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
776.1
776.4
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
776.8
777.0
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
778.2
778.5
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
780.0
780.1
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
782.2
782.8
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
782.8
783.5
0.7
0.1
0.1
0.1
SDDSC117
789.0
789.1
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
789.1
789.6
0.5
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC117
789.6
789.9
0.3
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC117
789.9
790.0
0.2
1.1
0.1
1.3
SDDSC117
790.0
790.4
0.3
0.5
0.7
1.8
SDDSC117
790.4
790.7
0.3
0.7
0.3
1.3
SDDSC117
790.7
791.0
0.3
0.7
0.5
1.6
SDDSC117
791.0
791.6
0.6
0.2
0.1
0.2
SDDSC117
791.6
792.0
0.4
1.3
1.1
3.4
SDDSC117
792.6
793.0
0.4
0.2
1.4
2.7
SDDSC117
793.0
794.0
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC117
794.0
794.6
0.6
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC117
794.6
794.8
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
795.2
795.6
0.4
0.5
0.2
0.8
SDDSC117
796.6
797.3
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
798.0
798.5
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
798.5
799.1
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
799.1
800.1
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC117
800.1
800.5
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
800.7
800.9
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
800.9
801.5
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
803.1
803.8
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC117
803.8
804.3
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
804.3
804.9
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
808.2
808.6
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
809.2
809.9
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
809.9
810.4
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC117
810.4
810.8
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC117
811.4
811.9
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
813.4
813.6
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC117
813.6
813.8
0.2
1.5
0.0
1.5
SDDSC117
813.8
814.2
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
814.2
815.2
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
815.9
816.3
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC117
819.2
819.4
0.2
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC117
825.8
826.0
0.2
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC117
826.0
826.3
0.3
0.5
0.0
0.5