Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Drills 473.0 g/t Gold Over 0.5 Metres at Sunday Creek

Multiple High-Grade Structures Extend Mineralization

Announces 60 km Drill Program Over Coming Year

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from two diamond drillholes from the Rising Sun prospect at its 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figures 1 to 6). Both holes intersected multiple high-grade structures and were successful in extending mineralization beyond the bounds of the modelled mineralized domains as well as defining continuity in other areas.

Highlights:

  • SDDSC115A intercepted eleven high-grade mineralized structures at Rising Sun over a downhole width of 365.7 m from 512.4 m. This hole contains six assayed intervals of > 50 g/t Au (up to 202 g/t Au), and five assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 26.3% Sb) with drill highlights:
    • 1.5 m @ 12.4 g/t AuEq (10.6 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 532.6 m
    • 3.3 m @ 6.4 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 563.6 m
    • 0.2 m @ 25.9 g/t AuEq (15.4 g/t Au, 5.6% Sb) from 573.7 m
    • 10.4 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 580.0 m
    • 3.2 m @ 48.2 g/t AuEq (45.3 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 643.4m (ETW 2.5 m)
    • 0.3 m @ 87.2 g/t AuEq (86.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 707.7 m
    • 0.1 m @ 95.3 g/t AuEq (87.1 g/t Au, 4.3% Sb) from 719.5 m
  • SDDSC117 was drilled to test strike continuity of two high-grade targets in the footwall of the mineralized host and intercepted eight mineralized structures. This hole contains 3 assayed intervals of > 20 g/t Au (up to 473.0 g/t Au) with drill highlights:
    • 8.7 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 741.9 m
    • 0.5 m @ 473.1 g/t AuEq (473.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 913.6 m (ETW 0.3 m)
  • The SXG Board has approved plans to drill 60 km over the next year , with a fifth drill rig to commence within weeks and a sixth rig to arrive during September 2024.
  • SXG is commencing a specialized navigational ("NAVI") downhole application utilizing down hole motors to undertake detailed drilling (at approximately 20 m spacing) around super high-grade areas with the aim to build further confidence of grade continuity between high-grade intersections.
  • Seven drillholes at Sunday Creek are currently being processed and analyzed, with 4 holes in progress.
  • Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$270.5 million (C$245.3 million) based on SXG's closing price on May 29, 2024 AEST.
    • 0.2 m @ 13.5 g/t AuEq (12.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 455.9 m

Michael Hudson, Mawson Executive Chairman, states : "Sunday Creek continues to produce impressive news, release after release. Today's announcement discloses another set of extremely strong high-grade drill results from the Rising Sun project area. The holes were successful on multiple fronts as they extend mineralization beyond the bounds of the exploration target area as well as define continuity in other areas.

"Both holes reported here also each delivered a >100 g/t AuEq x m intersection. The project now contains a total of thirty-eight (38) of these significant hits. Importantly, the frequency of these significant hits continues to increase as we drill towards depth and understand the controls on high-grade mineralization better (Figure 7).

"With a 60 km drill program set to more than double the drill metres into the Sunday Creek project over the next year, SXG will expand this globally significant gold discovery via logical step outs along strike to increase volume along with the start of detailed controlled downhole NAVI-drilling program that aims to target continuity of super high-grade areas.

"Additionally, planning for a regional scale IP geophysical survey is underway that will test the 10 km long trend along strike from the core drilled area to further demonstrate the district scale potential of Sunday Creek."

Drill Hole Discussion

Two drillholes (SDDSC115A and 117) are reported from the Rising Sun prospect. Both holes intersected high-grade structures, extending mineralization beyond the bounds of the modelled mineralized domains as well as reinforcing continuity in other areas.

SDDSC115A was designed to test the footwall position of two high-grade vein sets and intercepted 11 mineralized structures, five of which are high-grade. This hole contains six assayed intervals of > 50 g/t Au (up to 202 g/t Au), and five assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 26.3% Sb). The hole traversed through the centre of the dyke/breccia host and provided continuity information in the plane of the 11 vein sets. High-grade continuity is well demonstrated in vein set RS55_L (Figure 3) where SDDSC115A drilled 3.2 m (ETW 2.5 m) @ 48.2 g/t AuEq (45.3 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 643.4m (2 m @ 0.5 g/t Au lower cut) including 1.3 m @ 90.2 g/t AuEq from 643.4 m and 0.3 m @ 116.1 g/t AuEq from 646.3 m, which was located 68 m down-plunge of previously reported SDDSC107 (4.7 m @ 76.6 g/t AuEq), suggesting the possibility of a new high-grade mineralized domain.

Highlights from SDDSC115A include:

  • 5.5 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 512.4 m, including:
    • 0.3 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 517.6 m
    • 1.5 m @ 12.4 g/t AuEq (10.6 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 532.6 m including:
      • 1.2 m @ 15.3 g/t AuEq (13.2 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 533.0 m
    • 3.3 m @ 6.4 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 563.6 m including:
      • 0.8 m @ 6.7 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 563.6 m
      • 1.2 m @ 11.3 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 4.4% Sb) from 565.7 m
    • 0.2 m @ 25.9 g/t AuEq (15.4 g/t Au, 5.6% Sb) from 573.7 m
    • 10.4 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 580.0 m, including:
      • 0.3 m @ 53.8 g/t AuEq (13.9 g/t Au, 21.2% Sb) from 580.2 m
      • 0.2 m @ 7.2 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 587.7 m
    • 3.2 m @ 48.2 g/t AuEq (45.3 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 643.4m (ETW 2.5 m), including:
      • 1.3 m @ 90.2 g/t AuEq (84.9 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 643.4 m
      • 0.3 m @ 116.1 g/t AuEq (109.0 g/t Au, 3.8% Sb) from 646.3 m
    • 0.3 m @ 87.2 g/t AuEq (86.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 707.7 m
    • 0.1 m @ 95.3 g/t AuEq (87.1 g/t Au, 4.3% Sb) from 719.5 m
    • 3.4 m @ 2.8 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 746.0 m, including:
      • 0.3 m @ 15.4 g/t AuEq (15.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 747.3 m
    • 3.8 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 874.3 m, including:
      • 0.4 m @ 12.9 g/t AuEq (12.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 875.6 m

SDDSC117 was designed to test the strike continuity of two high-grade targets in the footwall of the mineralized host and intercepted seven mineralized structures. This hole contains 3 assayed intervals of > 20 g/t Au (up to 473.0 g/t Au). SDDSC117 drilled along the footwall contact at a high intersection angle to mineralized vein sets. The high-grade intercept in the RS110 location ( 0.5 m @ 473.1 g/t AuEq ) highlights the potential for high grade internal shoots and linking features within known planes of mineralization. Highlights from SDDSC117 include:

  • 13.3 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 606.6 m, including:
    • 0.2 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 3.7% Sb) from 606.6 m
    • 3.5 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 644.4 m
    • 0.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq (3.6 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 652.1 m
    • 2.0 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 715.4 m
    • 8.7 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 741.9 m, including:
      • 1.1 m @ 21.5 g/t AuEq (20.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 745.8 m
    • 0.5 m @ 473.1 g/t AuEq (473.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 913.6 m
    • 2.5 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 934.7 m, including:
      • 0.2 m @ 11.3 g/t AuEq (11.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 934.7 m
      • 0.4 m @ 9.1 g/t AuEq (9.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 936.8 m

Pending Results and Update

Seven holes (SDDSC114W1, 118, 119, 119W1, 120, 121, 123) are currently being processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC121W1, 122, 124, 125) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Increasing Drilling Program

The SXG Board has approved plans to drill 60 km over the next year, with the fifth drill rig to commence within weeks and a sixth rig to arrive during September 2024.

Over the next week SXG will commence a NAVI drilling program. NAVI drilling is a specialized drilling application utilizing down hole motors to make alterations to the direction of a diamond core drill hole. Detailed drilling (at approximately 20 m spacing) will be undertaken around super high-grade areas with the aim to build further confidence of grade continuity between high-grade intersections by drilling branch holes off an already drilled 'parent hole'.

Regional Programs

A large regional induced polarization survey over the 10km district-scale strike is now being planned to test the regional trend beyond the core drill area at Sunday Creek. The survey is planned to start in September 2024.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1 to 6 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:

???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km 2 in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.


On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman

Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC115A and 117 reported here (blue highlight), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes. For location see Figure 5.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC115A and 117 reported here and prior reported drill holes.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across C-D in the plane of the modelled vein set RS55_L, looking towards the north-east (striking 139.9 degrees). Showing SDDSC115A and 117 (orange trace) reported here and prior reported drill holes.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across E-F in the plane of the modelled vein set RS110, looking towards the north-east (striking 134.7 degrees). Showing SDDSC115A and 117 (orange trace) reported here and prior reported drill holes.

Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke-Apollo.

Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.

Figure 7: Sunday Creek drilling analysis showing metres drilled and planned and the increasing strike rate. Cumulatively, 119 drill holes for 51,189 m have been reported by SXG (and Mawson Gold Ltd) from Sunday Creek since late 2020. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of thirty-eight (38) >100 g/t AuEq x m and forty-seven (47) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t lower cut.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID

Depth (m)

Prospect

East GDA94_Z55

North GDA94_Z55

Elevation

Azimuth

Plunge

SDDSC111

496.7

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

270

-38

SDDSC112

490.9

Apollo

331464

5867865

333

267

-42

SDDSC112W1

766.4

Apollo

331329

5867859

200

267

-42

SDDSC113

905.5

Rising Sun

330511

5867853

296.6

67.5

-63.5

SDDSC114

878.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867914

286.6

82

-58

SDDSC115

17.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.6

83

-58.5

SDDSC115A

923.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.7

83

-59

SDDSC116

682.6

Rising Sun

331465

5867865

333.3

272.5

-41.5

SDDSC117

1101

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.5

70.5

-64.5

SDDSC118

1246

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.6

80

-64.5

SDDSC119

854.1

Apollo

331498

5867858

336.7

272.5

-45.2

SDDSC120

1022.5

Rising Sun

331110

5867976

319.5

266.5

-55

SDDSC121

588.7

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.6

72

-63

SDDSC122

In progress plan 1200 m

Rising Sun

330338

5867860

267.7

74

-62

SDDSC114W1

625.1

Rising Sun

330464

5867914

286.6

82

-58

SDDSC119W1

643

Apollo

331498

5867858

336.7

272.5

-45.2

SDDSC123

124.3

Apollo

331499

5867859

337

276

-52

SDDSC124

In progress plan 940 m

Apollo

331499

5867859

337

274

-52.2

SDDSC121W1

In progress plan 1000 m

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.6

72

-63.8

SDDSC125

551.7 m

Golden Dyke

330462

5867920

285.6

212

-68

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC115A and 117 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length

Au g/t

Sb %

AuEq g/t

SDDSC115A

452.9

453.1

0.2

0.2

1.1

2.2

SDDSC115A

455.3

456.1

0.7

3.7

0.4

4.4

Including

455.9

456.1

0.2

12.8

0.4

13.5

SDDSC115A

491.1

491.6

0.5

0.7

0.3

1.2

SDDSC115A

500.4

500.8

0.4

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC115A

512.4

517.9

5.5

0.8

0.5

1.7

Including

517.6

517.9

0.3

2.4

2.0

6.1

SDDSC115A

528.9

529.5

0.6

0.5

0.3

1.1

SDDSC115A

532.6

534.2

1.5

10.6

1.0

12.4

Including

533.0

534.2

1.2

13.2

1.1

15.3

SDDSC115A

550.1

550.4

0.3

1.2

0.5

2.2

SDDSC115A

552.5

552.6

0.1

1.1

1.6

4.0

SDDSC115A

563.6

566.9

3.3

2.6

2.0

6.4

Including

563.6

564.4

0.8

5.1

0.9

6.7

Including

565.7

566.9

1.2

3.1

4.4

11.3

SDDSC115A

573.7

573.9

0.2

15.4

5.6

25.9

SDDSC115A

580.0

590.4

10.4

1.2

1.0

3.0

Including

580.2

580.5

0.3

13.9

21.2

53.8

Including

587.7

587.8

0.2

3.1

2.2

7.2

SDDSC115A

593.0

596.0

3.0

0.7

0.3

1.4

SDDSC115A

619.3

619.4

0.1

1.4

0.6

2.4

SDDSC115A

643.4

644.7

1.3

84.9

2.8

90.2

SDDSC115A

646.3

646.6

0.3

109.0

3.8

116.1

SDDSC115A

707.7

708.0

0.3

86.4

0.4

87.2

SDDSC115A

719.5

719.7

0.1

87.1

4.3

95.3

SDDSC115A

729.5

729.8

0.3

2.0

0.0

2.1

SDDSC115A

742.4

742.9

0.5

1.1

0.1

1.2

SDDSC115A

746.0

749.4

3.4

2.7

0.1

2.8

Including

747.3

747.6

0.3

15.3

0.1

15.4

SDDSC115A

753.5

754.5

1.0

3.1

0.0

3.1

SDDSC115A

768.9

769.8

0.9

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC115A

785.6

786.2

0.6

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC115A

791.5

794.1

2.6

1.6

0.0

1.6

SDDSC115A

846.9

847.6

0.7

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC115A

853.9

854.4

0.5

1.6

0.0

1.7

SDDSC115A

865.6

865.9

0.3

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC115A

869.2

869.5

0.3

2.2

0.0

2.2

SDDSC115A

874.3

878.1

3.8

3.2

0.5

4.0

Including

875.6

876.0

0.4

12.9

0.0

12.9

SDDSC115A

881.6

882.8

1.2

0.9

0.1

1.0

SDDSC115A

885.4

885.7

0.2

3.6

0.2

3.9

SDDSC117

313.7

314.0

0.2

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC117

362.0

362.9

0.9

1.8

0.0

1.8

SDDSC117

381.2

383.4

2.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC117

511.1

511.5

0.4

0.9

0.3

1.5

SDDSC117

542.1

542.5

0.4

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC117

557.7

558.3

0.6

0.9

1.5

3.7

SDDSC117

592.2

592.6

0.4

0.6

0.3

1.1

SDDSC117

606.6

619.9

13.3

0.6

0.3

1.2

Including

606.6

606.8

0.2

0.9

3.7

7.9

SDDSC117

636.0

636.4

0.4

0.6

0.7

2.0

SDDSC117

637.6

638.1

0.5

0.5

0.3

1.1

SDDSC117

644.4

647.9

3.5

0.6

0.4

1.4

SDDSC117

652.1

655.7

3.6

0.8

0.3

1.3

Including

652.1

652.5

0.5

3.6

1.3

6.0

SDDSC117

658.1

658.2

0.1

3.5

0.0

3.6

SDDSC117

684.3

688.3

4.0

0.4

0.3

1.0

SDDSC117

707.5

708.9

1.3

0.3

0.5

1.4

SDDSC117

715.4

717.4

2.0

5.6

0.0

5.6

SDDSC117

721.5

722.8

1.3

0.2

0.4

1.1

SDDSC117

739.1

739.5

0.3

0.9

0.6

2.0

SDDSC117

741.9

750.5

8.7

3.5

0.3

4.1

Including

745.8

746.9

1.1

20.9

0.3

21.5

SDDSC117

752.8

753.8

1.0

1.4

0.3

2.0

SDDSC117

759.7

760.4

0.6

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC117

769.5

769.7

0.2

0.6

0.2

1.0

SDDSC117

789.9

793.0

3.1

0.5

0.5

1.4

SDDSC117

813.6

813.8

0.2

1.5

0.0

1.5

SDDSC117

845.0

849.8

4.8

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC117

853.5

853.7

0.2

0.8

0.5

1.8

SDDSC117

856.1

860.1

3.9

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC117

873.6

874.4

0.7

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC117

888.3

888.8

0.6

3.1

0.0

3.1

SDDSC117

913.6

914.1

0.5

473.0

0.0

473.1

SDDSC117

934.7

937.3

2.5

2.4

0.0

2.4

Including

934.7

934.9

0.2

11.3

0.0

11.3

Including

936.8

937.3

0.4

9.1

0.0

9.1

SDDSC117

950.4

950.6

0.1

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC117

966.6

967.5

0.9

2.4

0.0

2.4

SDDSC117

1000.5

1000.9

0.4

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC117

1008.0

1008.4

0.4

2.0

0.0

2.0

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC115A and 117 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Sb %

AuEq g/t

SDDSC115A

324.0

325.0

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

SDDSC115A

407.9

408.9

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

452.9

453.1

0.2

0.2

1.1

2.2

SDDSC115A

454.6

455.1

0.5

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC115A

455.1

455.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.9

SDDSC115A

455.3

455.7

0.3

0.6

0.6

1.8

SDDSC115A

455.9

456.1

0.2

12.8

0.4

13.5

SDDSC115A

457.0

457.3

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

457.3

457.5

0.3

0.1

0.1

0.3

SDDSC115A

490.3

490.6

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

491.1

491.3

0.2

0.7

0.2

1.2

SDDSC115A

491.3

491.6

0.3

0.7

0.3

1.3

SDDSC115A

491.6

491.8

0.2

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC115A

491.8

492.3

0.5

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC115A

492.3

492.6

0.3

0.5

0.1

0.7

SDDSC115A

494.0

495.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

495.5

496.2

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

496.2

496.9

0.7

0.2

0.2

0.5

SDDSC115A

496.9

497.1

0.2

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC115A

500.4

500.8

0.4

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC115A

501.9

502.8

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

502.8

503.0

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC115A

508.0

509.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC115A

511.2

511.6

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC115A

511.9

512.4

0.5

0.7

0.2

1.0

SDDSC115A

512.4

513.2

0.8

0.9

0.2

1.4

SDDSC115A

513.2

514.2

1.0

1.3

0.3

1.9

SDDSC115A

514.2

515.0

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC115A

515.0

516.0

1.0

0.8

1.2

3.0

SDDSC115A

516.0

516.6

0.6

0.5

0.4

1.1

SDDSC115A

516.6

517.1

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC115A

517.1

517.6

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

517.6

517.9

0.3

2.4

2.0

6.1

SDDSC115A

517.9

519.0

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

519.0

519.9

0.9

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC115A

522.4

523.5

1.0

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC115A

523.5

523.6

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

525.1

525.8

0.7

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

528.9

529.5

0.6

0.5

0.3

1.1

SDDSC115A

529.5

530.6

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

532.3

532.6

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

532.6

532.8

0.2

2.2

0.5

3.1

SDDSC115A

532.8

533.0

0.2

0.5

0.2

0.9

SDDSC115A

533.0

533.2

0.2

58.6

5.6

69.1

SDDSC115A

533.2

533.4

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

533.4

533.9

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

533.9

534.2

0.3

6.8

0.0

6.8

SDDSC115A

534.8

535.2

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

535.2

536.0

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

538.5

539.0

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

542.1

542.3

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

545.7

546.8

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

550.1

550.4

0.4

1.2

0.5

2.2

SDDSC115A

550.4

551.0

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

552.5

552.6

0.1

1.1

1.6

4.0

SDDSC115A

555.4

556.4

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

558.4

559.4

1.0

0.4

0.3

0.9

SDDSC115A

559.4

559.6

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC115A

560.7

561.8

1.2

0.1

0.1

0.3

SDDSC115A

562.8

563.6

0.9

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC115A

563.6

564.4

0.8

5.1

0.9

6.7

SDDSC115A

564.4

564.8

0.4

0.3

0.4

1.1

SDDSC115A

564.8

565.2

0.5

1.3

0.6

2.4

SDDSC115A

565.2

565.7

0.4

0.4

0.3

0.9

SDDSC115A

565.7

565.8

0.2

0.3

26.3

49.7

SDDSC115A

565.8

566.0

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

566.0

566.5

0.5

1.4

1.1

3.5

SDDSC115A

566.5

566.7

0.3

0.4

0.7

1.7

SDDSC115A

566.7

566.9

0.2

17.6

2.9

23.1

SDDSC115A

566.9

567.1

0.3

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC115A

567.1

568.0

0.9

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC115A

568.0

568.6

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

573.7

573.9

0.2

15.4

5.6

25.9

SDDSC115A

576.7

576.9

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC115A

579.8

580.0

0.2

0.1

0.3

0.7

SDDSC115A

580.0

580.2

0.2

1.1

1.4

3.7

SDDSC115A

580.2

580.5

0.3

13.9

21.2

53.8

SDDSC115A

580.5

580.7

0.2

0.3

0.4

0.9

SDDSC115A

580.7

581.6

0.9

0.2

0.3

0.7

SDDSC115A

581.6

582.2

0.6

0.6

0.8

2.1

SDDSC115A

582.2

582.7

0.5

0.1

0.1

0.3

SDDSC115A

582.7

583.7

1.0

2.2

0.3

2.7

SDDSC115A

584.2

584.5

0.3

0.5

0.2

0.8

SDDSC115A

584.5

584.7

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC115A

584.7

585.3

0.7

0.8

0.4

1.5

SDDSC115A

586.1

587.1

1.1

1.1

0.6

2.3

SDDSC115A

587.1

587.7

0.5

1.6

0.8

3.1

SDDSC115A

587.7

587.8

0.2

3.1

2.2

7.2

SDDSC115A

587.8

588.0

0.2

2.5

0.1

2.7

SDDSC115A

588.0

588.4

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

589.9

590.4

0.5

1.7

0.3

2.1

SDDSC115A

593.0

593.8

0.8

1.3

0.2

1.6

SDDSC115A

594.5

595.2

0.7

0.7

0.5

1.7

SDDSC115A

595.2

595.4

0.2

1.6

0.4

2.4

SDDSC115A

595.4

596.0

0.6

0.6

0.8

2.1

SDDSC115A

596.0

596.3

0.3

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC115A

596.8

597.1

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

616.9

617.5

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

617.7

617.9

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

619.3

619.4

0.1

1.4

0.6

2.4

SDDSC115A

643.4

643.8

0.4

0.3

0.7

1.6

SDDSC115A

643.8

643.9

0.1

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC115A

643.9

644.5

0.6

104.0

3.7

110.9

SDDSC115A

644.5

644.7

0.3

202.0

5.2

211.8

SDDSC115A

644.7

645.0

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC115A

645.0

645.2

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.6

SDDSC115A

646.0

646.3

0.3

0.0

0.1

0.2

SDDSC115A

646.3

646.6

0.3

109.0

3.8

116.1

SDDSC115A

646.6

646.9

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

669.2

670.3

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

670.3

671.1

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

678.3

679.0

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

679.0

679.5

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

697.8

698.0

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.4

SDDSC115A

707.7

708.0

0.3

86.4

0.4

87.2

SDDSC115A

708.0

709.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

719.5

719.7

0.2

87.1

4.3

95.3

SDDSC115A

729.5

729.8

0.4

2.0

0.0

2.1

SDDSC115A

742.1

742.4

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

742.4

742.9

0.5

1.1

0.1

1.2

SDDSC115A

742.9

743.4

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

743.4

743.8

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

743.8

744.3

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC115A

744.9

745.0

0.1

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC115A

745.0

746.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

746.0

746.3

0.4

2.0

0.1

2.1

SDDSC115A

746.3

746.7

0.4

1.1

0.2

1.4

SDDSC115A

746.7

747.0

0.3

4.0

0.4

4.7

SDDSC115A

747.0

747.3

0.3

3.5

0.2

3.9

SDDSC115A

747.3

747.6

0.3

15.3

0.1

15.4

SDDSC115A

747.6

748.6

1.0

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC115A

748.6

749.0

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

749.0

749.4

0.4

1.0

0.1

1.2

SDDSC115A

749.4

749.9

0.6

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC115A

753.5

754.5

1.0

3.1

0.0

3.1

SDDSC115A

755.4

755.8

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC115A

768.9

769.8

0.9

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC115A

781.3

782.0

0.7

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC115A

785.6

786.2

0.6

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC115A

789.0

789.7

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC115A

791.5

791.9

0.4

1.3

0.1

1.4

SDDSC115A

791.9

792.5

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

792.5

792.8

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

792.8

793.3

0.5

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC115A

793.3

793.7

0.4

3.1

0.0

3.1

SDDSC115A

793.7

794.1

0.5

3.8

0.0

3.9

SDDSC115A

794.1

795.0

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

795.0

796.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

796.0

797.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

820.2

820.7

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

820.7

821.0

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

821.0

822.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

822.0

823.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

831.9

832.7

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC115A

840.1

840.4

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC115A

840.4

840.6

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

845.0

846.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

846.0

846.5

0.5

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC115A

846.5

846.9

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC115A

846.9

847.6

0.7

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC115A

847.6

848.0

0.5

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC115A

848.0

848.8

0.8

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC115A

848.8

849.4

0.6

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC115A

849.4

850.0

0.6

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC115A

850.0

851.0

1.0

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC115A

851.0

851.2

0.2

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC115A

851.2

852.0

0.8

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC115A

852.0

852.5

0.5

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC115A

852.5

853.6

1.2

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC115A

853.6

853.9

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC115A

853.9

854.4

0.5

1.6

0.0

1.7

SDDSC115A

854.4

854.6

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC115A

855.6

856.6

1.0

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC115A

858.7

859.1

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

859.1

859.4

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC115A

859.4

859.8

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

859.8

860.8

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

861.4

862.4

1.1

0.5

0.2

0.8

SDDSC115A

862.4

863.5

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

863.5

864.3

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

864.3

864.9

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

864.9

865.6

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

865.6

865.9

0.3

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC115A

867.9

868.5

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

868.5

869.2

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

869.2

869.5

0.3

2.2

0.0

2.2

SDDSC115A

870.3

871.0

0.7

0.7

0.0

0.8

SDDSC115A

871.0

872.0

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC115A

874.0

874.3

0.3

0.7

0.1

0.9

SDDSC115A

874.3

874.9

0.6

1.1

0.1

1.2

SDDSC115A

874.9

875.6

0.7

1.8

0.0

1.8

SDDSC115A

875.6

876.0

0.4

12.9

0.0

12.9

SDDSC115A

876.0

876.6

0.7

1.7

0.7

2.9

SDDSC115A

876.6

877.1

0.5

2.4

1.2

4.6

SDDSC115A

877.1

878.1

1.0

2.6

0.7

3.9

SDDSC115A

878.1

879.1

1.1

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC115A

879.1

880.2

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

880.5

881.1

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

881.1

881.6

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC115A

881.6

882.8

1.2

0.9

0.1

1.0

SDDSC115A

882.8

883.7

0.9

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC115A

883.7

884.3

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

884.3

885.4

1.1

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC115A

885.4

885.7

0.2

3.6

0.2

3.9

SDDSC115A

885.7

886.6

0.9

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC115A

886.6

887.0

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC115A

893.0

894.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC115A

898.5

898.7

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

273.2

273.7

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

274.1

274.9

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

283.4

284.2

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

297.0

298.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

307.7

308.5

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

313.7

314.0

0.2

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC117

319.2

319.9

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

321.0

322.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

325.3

326.3

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

331.3

332.3

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

332.3

333.0

0.7

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC117

333.0

334.0

1.0

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC117

362.0

362.6

0.6

2.0

0.0

2.0

SDDSC117

362.6

362.9

0.3

1.6

0.0

1.6

SDDSC117

362.9

364.0

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

381.2

381.5

0.3

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC117

381.5

382.2

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

382.2

383.1

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

383.1

383.4

0.3

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC117

424.0

424.8

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

426.2

427.0

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

427.0

427.4

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

493.3

493.5

0.2

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC117

498.4

498.9

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

511.1

511.5

0.4

0.9

0.3

1.5

SDDSC117

511.5

511.7

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

515.4

515.8

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

523.2

524.2

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

524.7

525.0

0.3

0.2

0.3

0.8

SDDSC117

526.1

526.4

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

537.2

538.3

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

542.1

542.5

0.5

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC117

545.4

545.7

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC117

557.7

557.8

0.1

1.7

0.8

3.2

SDDSC117

557.8

558.3

0.5

0.7

1.7

3.9

SDDSC117

568.0

569.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

575.9

576.2

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC117

580.4

580.9

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

584.0

584.2

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

585.0

586.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

590.6

590.8

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC117

592.0

592.2

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

592.2

592.6

0.4

0.6

0.3

1.1

SDDSC117

606.3

606.6

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

606.6

606.8

0.2

0.9

3.7

7.9

SDDSC117

606.8

607.0

0.2

1.7

0.3

2.2

SDDSC117

607.0

607.2

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC117

607.2

607.8

0.6

0.2

0.4

0.9

SDDSC117

607.8

608.1

0.4

0.4

0.4

1.2

SDDSC117

608.1

608.5

0.4

0.4

0.9

2.1

SDDSC117

608.5

608.8

0.3

0.5

0.7

1.7

SDDSC117

608.8

609.5

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC117

609.5

610.1

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

610.1

610.4

0.3

0.7

0.0

0.8

SDDSC117

610.4

610.7

0.3

1.7

0.1

1.8

SDDSC117

610.7

611.2

0.5

0.9

0.2

1.2

SDDSC117

611.2

611.5

0.3

0.6

0.5

1.5

SDDSC117

611.5

611.7

0.2

1.0

0.6

2.1

SDDSC117

611.7

612.0

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.9

SDDSC117

612.0

612.3

0.3

1.8

0.5

2.7

SDDSC117

612.3

612.8

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

612.8

613.2

0.4

1.7

0.8

3.2

SDDSC117

613.2

613.5

0.3

0.7

0.8

2.3

SDDSC117

613.5

614.1

0.6

1.2

0.1

1.3

SDDSC117

614.1

614.5

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC117

614.5

615.3

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

615.3

615.6

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC117

615.6

616.2

0.6

1.7

0.3

2.3

SDDSC117

616.2

616.5

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

616.5

616.9

0.4

0.5

0.4

1.2

SDDSC117

616.9

617.2

0.3

0.2

0.5

1.1

SDDSC117

617.2

617.5

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

617.5

617.8

0.3

0.7

1.0

2.6

SDDSC117

617.8

618.4

0.6

0.5

0.6

1.6

SDDSC117

618.4

619.3

0.9

0.3

0.2

0.6

SDDSC117

619.3

619.9

0.6

1.1

0.2

1.5

SDDSC117

629.6

629.9

0.3

0.5

0.2

0.8

SDDSC117

633.7

634.7

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC117

634.7

635.5

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

635.5

636.0

0.5

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC117

636.0

636.4

0.4

0.6

0.7

2.0

SDDSC117

636.4

636.7

0.3

0.6

0.2

1.0

SDDSC117

636.7

637.0

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

637.0

637.3

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

637.6

638.1

0.5

0.5

0.3

1.1

SDDSC117

638.1

638.5

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

638.5

638.8

0.4

0.4

0.3

1.0

SDDSC117

640.1

640.9

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

643.7

644.1

0.5

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC117

644.4

644.7

0.3

0.9

0.3

1.5

SDDSC117

644.7

645.0

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

645.3

645.7

0.3

1.1

0.0

1.2

SDDSC117

645.7

646.3

0.6

0.5

0.6

1.7

SDDSC117

646.3

646.5

0.2

1.4

1.4

4.1

SDDSC117

646.5

647.0

0.5

0.6

1.0

2.5

SDDSC117

647.0

647.4

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

647.4

647.9

0.6

0.9

0.4

1.7

SDDSC117

647.9

648.2

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC117

648.2

648.5

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

648.5

649.1

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

649.9

650.6

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

652.1

652.5

0.5

3.6

1.3

6.0

SDDSC117

652.5

652.9

0.4

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC117

652.9

653.2

0.3

0.8

0.2

1.3

SDDSC117

653.2

653.9

0.7

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC117

653.9

654.3

0.4

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC117

654.9

655.7

0.8

0.6

0.3

1.1

SDDSC117

657.0

658.1

1.1

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC117

658.1

658.2

0.1

3.5

0.0

3.6

SDDSC117

668.6

669.1

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC117

671.9

672.2

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

672.2

672.7

0.5

0.2

0.4

1.0

SDDSC117

684.1

684.3

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

684.3

684.8

0.5

0.9

0.8

2.4

SDDSC117

684.8

685.4

0.6

0.1

0.2

0.4

SDDSC117

685.4

685.7

0.3

0.2

0.4

1.0

SDDSC117

685.7

686.1

0.4

0.7

0.2

1.1

SDDSC117

686.1

686.9

0.8

0.4

0.3

1.0

SDDSC117

686.9

687.8

0.9

0.3

0.2

0.6

SDDSC117

687.8

688.3

0.5

0.4

0.4

1.1

SDDSC117

688.3

689.0

0.7

0.2

0.2

0.5

SDDSC117

689.0

689.3

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.6

SDDSC117

690.1

690.7

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

690.7

691.9

1.2

0.1

0.1

0.3

SDDSC117

691.9

692.2

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

692.2

692.9

0.7

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC117

695.0

696.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

703.0

704.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

704.0

705.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

705.0

706.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

706.0

707.0

1.0

0.8

0.1

0.9

SDDSC117

707.5

708.0

0.5

0.5

0.8

2.1

SDDSC117

708.0

708.4

0.4

0.1

0.2

0.4

SDDSC117

708.4

708.9

0.5

0.4

0.5

1.3

SDDSC117

708.9

709.9

1.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC117

711.0

711.4

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

711.4

711.7

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC117

711.7

712.6

0.8

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC117

714.2

714.5

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC117

715.4

716.0

0.6

8.5

0.0

8.5

SDDSC117

717.0

717.4

0.4

15.9

0.2

16.2

SDDSC117

721.1

721.5

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.8

SDDSC117

721.5

721.7

0.3

0.9

1.5

3.7

SDDSC117

722.5

722.6

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

722.6

722.8

0.2

0.4

1.3

2.8

SDDSC117

722.8

723.0

0.2

0.2

0.4

1.0

SDDSC117

724.0

724.3

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

728.4

728.6

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC117

730.3

730.5

0.2

0.4

0.3

1.0

SDDSC117

734.0

735.0

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC117

736.8

737.2

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

738.4

738.5

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.3

SDDSC117

738.5

739.1

0.6

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC117

739.1

739.5

0.3

0.9

0.6

2.0

SDDSC117

739.5

739.9

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

741.7

741.9

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.6

SDDSC117

741.9

742.2

0.3

0.4

0.4

1.0

SDDSC117

742.2

742.7

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

742.7

742.9

0.2

0.5

0.2

0.9

SDDSC117

742.9

743.3

0.5

0.6

0.5

1.6

SDDSC117

743.3

743.5

0.2

0.2

0.5

1.1

SDDSC117

743.5

743.9

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

743.9

744.1

0.2

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC117

744.1

744.5

0.4

0.6

0.2

1.0

SDDSC117

744.5

744.8

0.3

1.2

0.4

2.0

SDDSC117

744.8

745.2

0.4

1.6

0.2

1.9

SDDSC117

745.2

745.6

0.4

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC117

745.6

745.8

0.2

2.3

0.0

2.3

SDDSC117

745.8

746.3

0.5

23.6

0.0

23.6

SDDSC117

746.3

746.6

0.4

29.9

0.1

30.0

SDDSC117

746.6

746.8

0.2

3.8

0.6

5.0

SDDSC117

746.8

746.9

0.1

5.7

1.8

9.0

SDDSC117

746.9

747.5

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

747.5

747.6

0.1

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC117

747.6

748.1

0.5

0.5

0.3

1.0

SDDSC117

748.1

748.2

0.1

4.0

0.1

4.2

SDDSC117

748.2

748.6

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

748.6

749.0

0.3

1.2

2.0

5.0

SDDSC117

749.0

749.7

0.7

1.5

0.7

2.8

SDDSC117

749.7

749.8

0.2

1.4

0.5

2.3

SDDSC117

749.8

750.3

0.5

0.5

0.3

1.1

SDDSC117

750.3

750.5

0.2

2.2

0.2

2.5

SDDSC117

750.5

751.4

0.9

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC117

751.4

751.9

0.5

0.3

0.2

0.6

SDDSC117

751.9

752.2

0.3

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC117

752.2

752.8

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

752.8

753.0

0.2

1.7

0.3

2.2

SDDSC117

753.0

753.3

0.3

0.5

0.3

1.1

SDDSC117

753.3

753.8

0.5

1.8

0.3

2.4

SDDSC117

754.6

755.2

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

755.9

756.7

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

756.7

756.9

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

756.9

757.5

0.6

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC117

757.5

757.7

0.2

0.1

0.4

0.8

SDDSC117

757.7

758.1

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

758.9

759.7

0.9

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC117

759.7

760.4

0.6

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC117

760.4

760.5

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

761.8

762.3

0.5

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC117

762.3

763.3

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

763.5

763.6

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

766.7

767.2

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

767.2

767.4

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

767.9

768.9

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

768.9

769.5

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

769.5

769.7

0.2

0.6

0.2

1.0

SDDSC117

772.0

772.2

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

773.5

773.7

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

776.1

776.4

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

776.8

777.0

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

778.2

778.5

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

780.0

780.1

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

782.2

782.8

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

782.8

783.5

0.7

0.1

0.1

0.1

SDDSC117

789.0

789.1

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

789.1

789.6

0.5

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC117

789.6

789.9

0.3

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC117

789.9

790.0

0.2

1.1

0.1

1.3

SDDSC117

790.0

790.4

0.3

0.5

0.7

1.8

SDDSC117

790.4

790.7

0.3

0.7

0.3

1.3

SDDSC117

790.7

791.0

0.3

0.7

0.5

1.6

SDDSC117

791.0

791.6

0.6

0.2

0.1

0.2

SDDSC117

791.6

792.0

0.4

1.3

1.1

3.4

SDDSC117

792.6

793.0

0.4

0.2

1.4

2.7

SDDSC117

793.0

794.0

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC117

794.0

794.6

0.6

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC117

794.6

794.8

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

795.2

795.6

0.4

0.5

0.2

0.8

SDDSC117

796.6

797.3

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

798.0

798.5

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

798.5

799.1

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

799.1

800.1

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC117

800.1

800.5

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

800.7

800.9

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

800.9

801.5

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

803.1

803.8

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC117

803.8

804.3

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

804.3

804.9

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

808.2

808.6

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

809.2

809.9

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

809.9

810.4

0.5

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC117

810.4

810.8

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC117

811.4

811.9

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

813.4

813.6

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC117

813.6

813.8

0.2

1.5

0.0

1.5

SDDSC117

813.8

814.2

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

814.2

815.2

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

815.9

816.3

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC117

819.2

819.4

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC117

825.8

826.0

0.2

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC117

826.0

826.3

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.5