Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Join the Russell Microcap Index

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a leader in building digital marketplaces and friendly competitive games around content that people use to express themselves, today announced that, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on Friday, May 24, 2024, it was selected to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of U.S. equity markets on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge commented, "With our recent return to revenue growth, continued positive cash flow from operations, the $18.1 million in cash we held at the end of our second quarter with no debt, and an active share repurchase program, I believe Zedge is a growth stock trading at value stock multiples. With the addition to the Russell Microcap Index, I now expect we can get in front of more investors to tell our exciting growth story as an under-the-radar generative AI and gaming play."

The Russell US Indexes are designed to reflect the ever-changing US equity market, and the annual reconstitution process is critical to maintaining accurate representation. During this highly anticipated market event, the breakpoints between large, mid, and small cap are redefined to ensure market changes that have occurred in the preceding year are captured. Companies are also re-evaluated to determine where they rank along the investment styles spectrum.

Reconstitution changes and the newly recalibrated indexes will take effect after the close of US equity markets on Friday, June 28, 2024; the new Russell US Indexes membership, weights and performance will be reflected from the open of US equity markets on Monday, July 1, 2024. As of December 2023, approximately $10.5 trillion in assets were benchmarked to a Russell index, and more than $134 billion traded across US exchanges at the close of 2023 reconstitution.

About Zedge

Zedge builds digital marketplaces and friendly competitive games around content people use to express themselves. Our leading products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, a freemium digital content marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI wallpaper maker; GuruShots, a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji'. Our vision is to enable and connect creators who enjoy friendly competitions with a community of prospective consumers in order to drive commerce. We serve 10's of millions of active users across our offerings every month. For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

