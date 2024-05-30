Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024

ACCESSWIRE
30.05.2024 | 13:02
74 Leser
Mako Mining Corp.: Mako Mining Reissues Two Exploration Press Releases With the Same Technical Information Reviewed by a Different Qualified Person

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV:MKO)(OTCQX:MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") announces that it has come to the Company's attention that the registration with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia of one of Mako's independent qualified persons, Mr. John Kowalchuk, senior geologist and a consultant to Mako, expired on January 1st, 2024, and as a result he did not meet the definition of a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") at the time he reviewed and approved the Company's news releases dated January 24th, 2024 and March 13th, 2024 (the "News Releases"). Accordingly, Dr. Matthew D. Gray, a qualified person under NI 43-101 has now reviewed and approved the contents of these News Releases.

On behalf of the Board,

Akiba Leisman
Chief Executive Officer

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.

For further information: Mako Mining Corp., Akiba Leisman, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 917-558-5289, E-mail: aleisman@makominingcorp.com or visit our website at www.makominingcorp.com and SEDAR www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information: Statements contained herein, other than historical fact, may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is based on the Company's plans and certain expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, that the Company can operate San Albino profitably in order to fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including the risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available. Mako does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Mako Mining Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
