New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Plato AI, a Generative AI Platform focused on Vertical Intelligence across today's most active technology sectors, will be attending The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference, which will take place on June 20 at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.

Bryan Feinberg / CEO is open to taking meetings. Please reach out through the conference app to connect.

To register for the conference, please follow this link.

About Plato AI

Plato is an AI powered content and syndication network that curates the latest in data intelligence across today's most innovative market verticals. The platform is designed to provide an ultra-safe and secure environment to consume sector specific real-time data intelligence across 45 Market Verticals and 35 Languages. For Information on Plato, visit https://platodata.network https://zephyrnet.com https://bluespike.ai

About The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference

The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference is the largest annual gathering place for online investment platforms, brokers, legal and financial advisors, investors, and other dealmakers involved in Reg A and crowdfunding deals. This event is also well attended by private and public companies looking to raise capital using Reg A and Reg CF.

In 2024, the conference will broaden its focus to include Crowdfunding deals with more of the program dedicated to online deal-marketing tactics. Attendees will glean insight from experts on deal structures, fees and expenses, and the continuously changing regulatory landscape.

