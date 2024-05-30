Edwards, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - MemPro USA Ltd., a private, high-surface-area catalyst manufacturer focused on lowering manufacturing costs and sustaining global metal supplies., will be attending The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference, which will take place on June 20 at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.

John Finley, CEO, is open to taking meetings. Please reach out through the conference app to connect.

About MemPro USA Ltd.

Critical metals like iridium, platinum and ruthenium are expensive and in very short supply. Many of these are used in catalysis, a chemical process that speeds up reactions in Pharmaceutical Production, Refining, Chemicals and Energy Production & Storage. MemPro's proprietary process creates metal oxides with 2,000% more surface area, reducing the cost of using critical metals and preserving limited, global supplies.

About The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference

The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference is the largest annual gathering place for online investment platforms, brokers, legal and financial advisors, investors, and other dealmakers involved in Reg A and crowdfunding deals. This event is also well attended by private and public companies looking to raise capital using Reg A and Reg CF.

In 2024, the conference will broaden its focus to include Crowdfunding deals with more of the program dedicated to online deal-marketing tactics. Attendees will glean insight from experts on deal structures, fees and expenses, and the continuously changing regulatory landscape.

