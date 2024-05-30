Santa Barbara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - WeGo One, a company crowdfunding development capital for major motion pictures and streaming series, will be attending The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference, which will take place on June 20 at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.

Jason Brents, President & COO, is open to taking meetings. Please reach out through the conference app to connect.

To register for the conference, please follow this link.

About WeGo One

Be an insider. Share in the profits of major studio movies. Pick a project to invest in. Join the Community and get exclusive behind-the-scenes privileges. Get weekly updates from the producers. Share in the profits. Our fans want to have a voice in a movement, powered by the people who fund it. So, we created our own Crowdfund. As seen on Fox News, NBC, CBS, PBS, TheWrap, AiThority.com and ARD, the BBC of Germany, the revolution is powered by Ai, and happening at WeGo One.

About The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference

The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference is the largest annual gathering place for online investment platforms, brokers, legal and financial advisors, investors, and other dealmakers involved in Reg A and crowdfunding deals. This event is also well attended by private and public companies looking to raise capital using Reg A and Reg CF.

In 2024, the conference will broaden its focus to include Crowdfunding deals with more of the program dedicated to online deal-marketing tactics. Attendees will glean insight from experts on deal structures, fees and expenses, and the continuously changing regulatory landscape.

For further information:

Jason Brents

President & COO

5305560218

jason@onedoorstudios.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events