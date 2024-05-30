Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - IberAmerican Lithium Corp. (CBOE: IBER) (OTCQB: IBRLF) (FSE: W2C) ("IberAmerican" or "the Company") is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mike Jones as chief operating officer of the Company. As chief operating officer, Mike will oversee the mining operations of the Company encompassing its existing lithium assets that are in the exploration and evaluation phase, and the tin and tantalum mining operations at the Penouta mine pursuant to the anticipated closing of the previously announced business combination with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. ("Strategic").

Mike Jones is a professional mining engineer with over 40 years of experience in the metals and mining industry, across six continents, all major commodities, and most principal mining methods. Mr. Jones held various roles with organizations throughout his earlier career where he served across all levels of mining operations and management, then with Canaccord Genuity as a highly regarded securities analyst in the metals and mining sector before becoming Global Co-Head of Mining Corporate Finance. Thereafter Mike served as an executive for African Minerals Limited, a multi-billion dollar mine, rail and port integrated development corporation where he worked on the Tonkolili iron ore mine, and associated operations including Marampa and Tambao mines. And most recently, Mike was the Regional Director for Africa Europe and Middle East with a focus on M&A due diligence and business improvement advisory for Hatch Consulting, a global mining and metals engineering company.

Campbell Becher, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company said, "with over 40 years of mining operations and business strategy acumen spanning a multitude of mining operations and technical analysis, Mike brings a very diverse set of experiences and an end-to-end view of our evolving business that will benefit IberAmerican and our continued growth well into the future. I and the rest of the leadership team look forward to working alongside him as our new chief operating officer."

About IberAmerican Lithium Corp.

IberAmerican Lithium is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Alberta II & Carlota Properties located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain. IberAmerican Lithium's properties are located in a favorable lithium district with world class infrastructure and a supportive and proactive mining jurisdiction.

Additional information on IberAmerican Lithium is available at www.iberamericanlithium.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the decision to change the name of the Company, the decision regarding the provisional suspension and the Company's plans with respect to the resumption of production at the Penouta Project. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-Looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of IberAmerican to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024, which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include but are not limited to, the risks associated with the mining and exploration industry, such as operational risks in development or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of projections relating to production, and any delays or changes in plans with respect to the exploitation of the site. Forward-Looking statements contained herein, are made as of the date of this press release, and IberAmerican disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Further Information

For further information regarding the Continuance, please contact:

IberAmerican Lithium Corp.

Campbell Becher - CEO

inquiries@ialithium.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211086

SOURCE: IberAmerican Lithium Corp.