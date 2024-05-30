Startup Giants Plc - Proposed new investment strategy and withdrawal from AQSE Growth Market

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

("Startup Giants" or the "Company"; AQSE: SUG)

PROPOSED NEW INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND

WITHDRAWAL FROM AQSE GROWTH MARKET

30th May 2024 - Startup Giants plc announces that it intends to seek shareholder approval to adopt a new investment strategy focused on the clean-tech and sustainability sectors, and to withdraw its ordinary shares of £0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") from admission to trading ("Admission") on the AQSE Growth Market.

A circular (the "Circular") including a notice of general meeting (the "GM Notice") will shortly be posted to shareholders, and will be available on the Company's website ( www.startupgiants.com ).

The background to and reasons for the proposed changes are set out in the Circular. The directors of Startup Giants currently intend to apply for readmission of the Ordinary Shares to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in future, although this is not a certainty.

Subject to shareholder approval as set out in the Circular, the expected last day of dealings in the Ordinary Shares on the AQSE Growth Market will be 27 June 2024, and it is expected that withdrawal of the Ordinary Shares from Admission will be effective from 7:00 am on 28 June 2024.

This announcement contains information that, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended). Upon publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Startup Giants plc

Jeb Buckler, Chairman

jeb@startupgiants.com

+44 (0)203 291 3826

Keith Bayley Rogers & Co. Ltd

Brinsley Holman

brinsley.holman@kbrl.co.uk

+44 (0)7776 302228

Stephen Clayson

stephen.clayson@kbrl.co.uk

+44 (0)203 151 1847