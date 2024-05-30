Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
BAYER AG
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2024 | 09:48
Burning Rock Biotech Limited: Bayer and Burning Rock collaborate to increase patient access to precision cancer medicines

GUANGZHOU, China, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR, the "Company" or "Burning Rock") has recently announced a collaboration with Bayer to develop next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostic assays (CDx), aiming to provide diagnostic methods, to enable treatment choice for patients with cancer in China, while driving innovation and development in cancer therapy. This collaboration will focus on the development of companion diagnostic products in China, jointly developing NGS-based CDx for Bayer's growing portfolio of precision cancer therapies.

"We are delighted to have established a companion diagnostics collaboration with Bayer, a global leader in the biopharmaceutical industry. Burning Rock is committed to the comprehensive development of companion diagnostics on a global scale, and we believe that through the integration of our resources and expertise in the field of cancer diagnosis and treatment, this collaboration will set a standard and high-quality model for the joint development of precision diagnostics. We aim to make a greater contribution to the advancement of precision oncology, providing more effective treatment options for patients and setting new benchmarks in the medical field," said Mr. Han, Founder and CEO of Burning Rock.

About Burning Rock
Burning Rock is a biotechnology company that focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of 1) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, 2) Global pharmaceutical services on biomarker detection and companion diagnostics developing, and 3) Early cancer detection.

For more information, please visit: us.brbiotech.com

Enquiries:
Contact: IR@brbiotech.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
