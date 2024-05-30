Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 | Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A
Tradegate
30.05.24
14:15 Uhr
7,600 Euro
+0,250
+3,40 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6107,79014:33
7,6107,67014:30
30.05.2024 | 14:13
Renewi plc: Annual Report and Accounts 2024

Renewi plc: Annual Report and Accounts 2024 
30-May-2024 / 12:40 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Renewi plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024 
 
Renewi plc announces that the full Annual Report and Accounts 2024 are now available on the Company's website at 
www.renewi.com. 
 
The Annual Report will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at: 
 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
and the AFM register of financial reporting at: 
 
https://www.afm.nl/en/sector/registers/meldingenregisters/financiele-verslaggeving 
 
 
Appendix 
 
Directors' responsibilities pursuant to DTR4 of the UK Listing Rules 
 
The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge: 
 
   -- The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards 
  and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit and loss of the Group and 
  Company; and 
 
   -- The Annual Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the 
  financial position of the Group and Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties 
  that they face. 
 
Statutory accounts for 2022/23 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and those for 2023/24 will be 
delivered following the Company's Annual General Meeting on 11 July 2024. The auditors have reported on those accounts; 
their reports were unqualified and did not contain statements under Section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. 
 
A list of current directors is maintained on the Renewi plc website: www.renewi.com. 
 
About Renewi 
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than 
disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity 
by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory 
trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world. 
 
Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a 
recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials 
back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling 
efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. 
 
Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, 
plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites 
in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a 
European leader in advanced recycling. 
 
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  324924 
EQS News ID:  1914685 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1914685&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2024 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
