The event spotlights the EU's growing importance in advancing medicine and healthcare globally

Yourway, a global leader in integrated clinical supply solutions, today detailed the grand opening of its new flagship GMP depot in Dublin, which will include a symposium and networking event. The symposium titled "Global Clinical Trial Innovation, Challenges, and Perspectives" will showcase the depot, which began operating following regulatory approval in Q4 2023, and bring together experts across various clinical development functions to explore the various trends and innovations that will shape the future of clinical trials worldwide.

Event details:

Date: June 6, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. (10:00-14:00 GMT)

Location Yourway Transport Ltd

27 Cedar Dr, Newtown,

St. Margaret's, Co Dublin, K67 F8Y4, Ireland

Dublin Airport Logistics Park

Registration Link

The event will feature guests from across pharma and industry development groups and include speakers such as:

Enda Meehan, senior director and new business manager at IDA Ireland

Landry Giardini, global head of clinical supply chain operations innovation technology at Sanofi

Divya Chadha Manek, OBE, the director of clinical operations (ex-US) at EyeBio

Athina Jaffer, direct-to-patient client services, Yourway

Michèle Cunnane, the senior clinical R&D director at the Health Research Board of the National Clinical Trials Office of Ireland

Siobhan Roche, director of science for the economy at Science Foundation Ireland

Evan Sortiriou, head of platform, J.P. Morgan Private Capital

The agenda will include networking opportunities, presentations, and roundtable discussions around various clinical trial development topics including artificial intelligence's impact on clinical trials, patient recruitment challenges during global conflict, and navigating the European Union (EU) Clinical Trials Regulation.

"The EU is a critical region for new drug development, and Yourway is committed to providing full support for biotech and biopharma in the region," commented Gulam Jaffer, founder and president of Yourway. "The strategic location of our EU flagship GMP depot is a key part of Yourway's network in the region. We're proud to host this event and deepen our ties within the Dublin area specifically, and the EU in general."

Yourway's Dublin GMP depot, with over 12,000 pallet locations over various temperatures, was specifically designed to meet the diverse and specific needs of the EU. The facility is fully operational and is serving multiple ongoing clinical trials. The new GMP depot offers a suite of services and capabilities, including the storage of therapeutics and biologics at various temperatures, batch certification of sterile products, batch certification of non-sterile products, and packaging (primary and secondary).

To date, Yourway has invested millions of euros in the Dublin facility, and, with its opening, brought significant employment opportunities to the area. The facility has been designed to support the growing EU biotech and biopharma activity across various modalities, such as gene editing, cell therapy, mRNA, etc.

To register for the event, please visit yourway.com/dublin-depot-event.

About Yourway

Yourway is the only truly integrated premium courier and clinical packager, providing a full range of primary and secondary clinical packaging, ancillary materials sourcing, logistics, storage and distribution, and premium courier services serving the global biopharmaceutical industry. Headquartered in Allentown, PA, with a global network of fully managed 20 GMP depots worldwide, Yourway is an agile and reliable partner with over 26 years of experience. Visit www.yourway.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530361720/en/

Contacts:

Azeem Zeekrya

HDMZ

azeem.zeekrya@hdmz.com

(312) 506-5244