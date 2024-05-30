Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc: Ostrom Climate Reports Fiscal Q1 2024 Financial Statements

Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc. ("Ostrom Climate" or the "Company") (TSX-V:COO)(Frankfurt:9EA), a leading carbon project developer and climate solutions company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Q1 2024 revenue reached $926,719, an increase of 76.3% from $525,617 in Q1 2023, driven by robust sales in Verified Emission Reduction (VER) units.

Gross profit for the quarter was $143,545, a decrease from $220,759 in Q1 2023, reflecting agreement specific lower-margin VER sales terms.

The Company reported a quarterly net loss of $1,080,234, widening from a net loss of $490,198 in the same period last year, primarily due to increased operational expenses, a lower gross margin, and further development costs incurred on the Company's Climate-Smart Agriculture Project.

Operational and Strategic Developments:

During the quarter, Ostrom continued to advance its project pipeline, notably through increased activities in Climate-Smart Agriculture in the Philippines and expanded carbon project development.

The company's focus on developing high-quality carbon projects is expected to drive future growth, supported by the Company's recent $1.25M equity capital raise to fund these strategic initiatives.

Management Commentary: "Our Q1 performance reflects both the opportunities and challenges in a dynamic market," stated Phill Cull, CEO of Ostrom Climate. "The significant increase in revenue demonstrates our strong market position and the growing demand for carbon credits. However, the increase in our net loss highlights the investments we're making in project development. As we progress through 2024, we remain committed to enhancing our operational efficiencies and capitalizing on the high demand for high-quality carbon credits and climate solutions." About Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc. Ostrom is one of North America's leading providers of carbon project development and management services, climate solutions, and carbon credit marketing. Over the past 12 years, Ostrom has validated and verified forest carbon projects globally for voluntary and regulated markets, having developed 16 million acres of forest land for conservation and monetized over 10 million carbon credits. Based out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada, the Ostrom team has a global reach, has worked with over 200 organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, managed projects in partnership with indigenous stakeholders and has extensive on-ground experience in emerging markets.

Ostrom is focused on developing high-quality carbon projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities and biodiversity. Ostrom is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COO) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (9EA).

Please visit us at www.ostromclimate.com.

