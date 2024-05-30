Antea Group UK Expands Service Portfolio With Launch of Ecological Services

Antea Group UK, a leading multidisciplinary consultancy specialising in environment, health and safety services for the private sector, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Ecological Consultancy Services. This new offering builds upon the company's existing expertise to provide clients with a one-stop shop for all their environmental planning needs.

"We are excited to expand our service portfolio with the launch of Ecological Services," said Dr Paul Dowson, Environmental Planning Practice Director at Antea Group UK. "This new offering reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the most comprehensive and commercially focused solutions available in the UK market. We are particularly well-positioned to advise clients on the new mandatory Biodiversity Net Gain requirements for development sites."

With an experienced team of ecologists, Antea Group UK's Ecological Services encompass a wide range of offerings, including:

Preliminary Ecological Appraisals and Biodiversity Net Gain Advice

Protected Species Surveys, Licensing and Mitigation

Ecological Impact Assessments

Habitat Regulations Assessments

Input into BREEAM Assessments

Aerial Tree Climbing Assessments for Bats

Ecological Stakeholder Consultation

Invasive Weed Surveys

In addition, Antea Group UK offers the following Arboricultural Services:

Arboricultural Surveys

Preparation of Arboricultural Impact Assessments and Method Statements

Support with Tree Preservation Orders, Woodland Surveys and Management Plans, and Tree Felling License Applications

"Investing in ecological services isn't just about protecting our wildlife, it's about safeguarding the very foundation of our environment," says Dr. Charlotte Sanderson-Lewis, Head of Ecological Services at Antea Group UK. "Healthy ecosystems provide clean air, water filtration, and natural flood control, all of which benefit not just local habitats, but the health of entire communities. By helping companies take a proactive approach to minimising their impact on biodiversity and ensuring that new developments result in a net gain in biodiversity through protection of existing wildlife, restoration of habitats, and creation of new habitats, we can achieve a more sustainable future for generations to come."

About Antea Group

Antea Group® is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm with operations in Europe, Asia and the Americas. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address EHS-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength.

Contact:

Dr Charlotte Sanderson-Lewis

Head of Ecological Services

c.sanderson-lewis@anteagroup.uk





