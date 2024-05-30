Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
WKN: A2P31Z | ISIN: CA4663913073 | Ticker-Symbol: LVH3
Frankfurt
30.05.24
08:00 Uhr
0,037 Euro
-0,004
-8,64 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.05.2024 | 14:38
Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Completes Installation at Gray Wolf Peak Casino in Montana

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(US OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3), a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables, is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the installation of one (1) Jackpot Blitz® casino machine at Gray Wolf Peak Casino, located in Missoula, Montana.

Currently, the Company has over 70 Jackpot Blitz® tables in the field. The Company's order book continues to grow and now includes more than 90 additional Jackpot Blitz® tables, an increase of approximately 120% over the current installation base. The Company is continuing to execute on the installation of these tables at tribal and commercial casinos, mostly in North America and certain international jurisdictions. Furthermore, the Company is in discussions with many casino groups to expand its order book.

Jackpot CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "we are excited to have our next generation Jackpot Blitz® installed at Gray Wolf Peak Casino. We continue to execute our plan to install our order book. Our stakeholders can expect to see more installations and orders as we move through Q2, throughout 2024 and beyond."

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in several provinces and states in Canada and the U.S., including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Oregon, Saskatchewan, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

About Jackpot Digital Inc.
A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

