WKN: 868402 | ISIN: US92343V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: BAC
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2024 | 14:36
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Verizon Communications Inc.: Verizon Public Sector selected for 10-year Navy contract

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of the Navy (DON) has selected Verizon Public Sector to provide wireless devices and services through the Wireless and Telecommunications Services contract vehicle (Spiral 4). The total value of the multiple award contract is up to $2.67 billion over 10 years.

Under Spiral 4, military personnel and federal civilian agencies will receive cost-effective, best value solutions while meeting the government's requirements for current and future wireless mobility services. Spiral 4 incorporates improvements in industry standards, advances in technology and more competitive pricing plans, replacing the previous iteration.

In addition to DON, Spiral 4 will include the Department of Defense more broadly. The Office of the Secretary of Defense's previous mandate for the Department of Defense to use Spiral 3 will carry over to the new contract.

"Verizon's inclusion in Spiral 4 represents our understanding of the DON's sophisticated demands for mission critical communications, developed through our history of digital modernization partnership with federal agencies including on Spiral 3," said David Rouse, head of Verizon's defense portfolio. "We are proud to continue serving military agencies under this new contract and build on our relationship with the DOD."

Verizon will deliver services including voice, data, IoT and mobility management for the multiple award contract over the next 10 years.

Media Contact:
Geoffrey Basye
202-748-1882
geoffrey.basye@verizon.com


