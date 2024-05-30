Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (FSE: 3DOA), (the "Company" or "Telo"), a biotech company developing the industry's leading telomere technology platform with diagnostic and prognostic applications in oncology, is thrilled to announce that the manuscript titled, "Three-dimensional telomere profiling predicts risk of progression in smoldering multiple myeloma" was accepted for publication in the American Journal of Hematology. The article describes the significant results achieved with Telo's prognostic test for smoldering multiple myeloma (TeloViewSMM). The article is now available online on the Journal website at http://doi.org/10.1002/ajh.27364.

The published study included a total of 168 smoldering multiple myeloma patients. The results described in the publication demonstrated superior performance characteristics compared to other oncology prognostic tests or scoring systems in smoldering multiple myeloma ("SMM"), particularly for SMM but also across other cancers as well. In the published independent validation included in the study, the TeloView test scored an 85% positive predictive value (accuracy in identifying high risk patients) and a 73% negative predictive value (accuracy in identifying stable patients), with associated sensitivity & specificity of 83% & 76%, respectively.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, with Dr. Shaji Kumar, Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic and Chair of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Myeloma Committee, as the Principle Clinical Investigator. The publication was co-authored by Dr. Kenneth Anderson, Kraft Family Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School as well as Director of the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The publication was also co-authored by Dr. Vincent Raj Kumar, Professor of Medicine, Dr. Dragan Jevremovic, Professor of Medicine and Pathology, and Dr. Robert Kyle, Professor of Medicine and Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, all from Mayo Clinic, and by Dr. Sabine Mai, Professor at the University of Manitoba, and co-Founder of Telo Genomics.

Dr. Shaji Kumar, the Study Principle Clinical Investigator commented, "Managing the disease of smoldering multiple myeloma patients has been a long-term clinical burden. The published results using this biomarker, in regard to both sensitivity and specificity, provides a useful information to hematology oncologists that can be used as a guide in treatment decisions for this group of patients."

Our TeloViewSMM test is for smoldering multiple myeloma, a precursor to multiple myeloma, a deadly blood cancer. The test stratifies patients flagged with the elevated M-protein biomarker, between patients that are high-risk to progress to the full stage of the myeloma disease, and those that are low-risk patients, and confirms the stability of disease in these patients. To date, this was a critical unmet need in the management of SMM patients. High risk SMM patients may benefit from immediate treatment intervention, with a possibility to achieve cure based on the most recent advanced treatment regimens. Alternatively, low risk patients can be monitored over time using TeloViewSMM, without exposing these patients to unnecessary and debilitating treatment. Critically, TeloViewSMM can be used as a non-invasive liquid biopsy and can be performed using a simple blood draw. According to recent demographic studies, SMM prevalence is estimated to be 0.5% of the population over 40 years old, suggesting TeloViewSMM total addressable market of approximately over 500,000 tests per year.

"The 3D telomere profiling offered by Telo Genomics is unique in reflecting dynamically the changes in the biology of the tumor," said Dr. Ken Anderson, Long term Clinical Advisor for Telo. "The published SMM results has potential to more accurately assess both the biology and disease course in smoldering myeloma. I look forward to seeing the utility of this innovative biomarker in addressing unmet prognostic needs not only in smoldering multiple myeloma, but also in other cancers as well."

About the American Journal of Hematology

Established in 1976 and holding a journal impact factor of 12.8 and a CiteScore of 15.1, the American Journal of Hematology (AJH) is considered to be one of the leading and top cited clinical and scientific journals focused on hematological disorders (blood cancers). The AJH capitalizes on publishing original, impactful and high quality scientific and clinical studies. AJH provides a broad coverage of experimental and clinical features of blood diseases in humans and in animal models of human disease. The journal publishes in non-malignant and malignant hematological diseases including hemostasis and thrombosis, immunology, blood banking, and stem cell biology.

About TELO

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, TELO is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TELO-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sherif Louis,

President & CTO

Telo Genomics

416-673-8487

www.telodx.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "will", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the clinical efficacy of products, commercial viability of products, use of proceeds, and the ability of the TeloView® platform to deliver personalized medicine resulting in better treatments and outcomes are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210959

SOURCE: Telo Genomics Corp.