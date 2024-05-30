NeuPath Mind Wellness Launches Flagship Holistic Wellness Center in Delray Beach, Florida

Groundbreaking Facility to Merge Cutting-Edge Medical Innovations and Integrative Practices for Personal Health Optimization

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / NeuPath Mind Wellness is on a mission to transform holistic health with the grand opening of its flagship center in Delray Beach, Florida, on June 1, 2024. Located in the vibrant Andres Design District, the 4,000-square-foot facility will serve as a comprehensive hub for those seeking cutting-edge wellness solutions and a journey toward optimal health.





NeuPath Mind Wellness merges the best of eastern and western healing practices, offering a unique blend of medically administered ketamine therapy, vitamin and nutrient treatments, hormone optimization, functional medicine, and integrative wellness practices in a welcoming, luxe environment. The Delray Beach location is the first of its kind in the country, setting the stage for future expansions nationwide.

"NeuPath represents a paradigm shift in modern medicine," said Patrick Clavin, co-founder and CEO of NeuPath. "We are on the cusp of a new era where we can address the physical and mental health crises with innovative, evidence-based therapies. Our mission is to create a community-centered access point for holistic health that empowers individuals to take charge of their wellness journey."

The medical team at NeuPath is spearheaded by Drs. Jonathan and Nadav Fields, along with psychiatric director Dr. Mark Braunstein. Together, they bring over 100 years of combined experience in various disciplines, including eastern medicine, acupuncture, functional and integrative medicine, ketamine therapy, and psychiatric and psychological practices.

"We're not just opening a wellness center; we're building a sanctuary for proactive, preventative healthcare," added Clavin. "Our approach is holistic, integrating body, mind, and spirit to help individuals achieve the health and wellness they desire."

