CleanINTERNET DNS is the industry's most powerful, intelligent DNS solution

Centripetal, the global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, today announced that it is expanding its offering to include CleanINTERNET DNS to preemptively safeguard businesses against web-based cyber threats. Unlike other DNS filtering products that rely solely on blocklists, CleanINTERNET DNS is the first-ever solution to leverage advanced threat intelligence from multiple providers to proactively prevent users from accessing malicious websites and harmful content.

DNS, the internet's directory service, plays a crucial role in online communication by translating domain names into IP addresses. Despite its immense value, DNS remains largely invisible to most users. However, the internet is plagued by malicious activity, and DNS can unwittingly aid hackers in redirecting and defrauding unsuspecting users. Even with ongoing efforts to educate employees about cybersecurity best practices, over 80% of breaches stem from human error, with more than half of employees falling victim to phishing emails that lead them to known malicious websites.

"The proactive use of intelligence is the only viable solution to help organizations navigate the ever-evolving threat landscape. DNS, often overlooked as a mere utility service, wields immense power in safeguarding sensitive data," said Jonathan Rogers, COO of Centripetal. "The launch of our DNS solution will set the new standard for the application of the majority of the globe's threat intelligence into an enterprise's DNS solution. A single attack can cripple an entire network within minutes, making DNS protection a critical linchpin in our defense against cyber adversaries."

CleanINTERNET DNS is a cost-effective solution for enterprises. It provides an industry-first capability by incorporating the world's largest threat intelligence collection, safeguarding remote users by preventing access to malicious sources and protecting network and data integrity from remote assets. Key benefits include:

Total DNS Protection: Mitigating the risk of malware and phishing attacks on valuable business assets while also shielding users from accessing malicious sites.

For more information please visit https://www.centripetal.ai/cleaninternet-dns/

ABOUT CENTRIPETAL

Centripetal is the Official Cyber Network Security Partner of The Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park along with hundreds of other critical organizations around the world. Centripetal is the global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity and is operationalizing the world's largest collection of threat intelligence, in real-time, to protect organizations from every known cyberthreat through its innovative patented technologies. Through its CleanINTERNET service, Centripetal delivers a highly effective solution leveraging the latest computing technology and skilled intelligence operators at a significantly lower cost. We are experts in intelligence, with a team comprised of cryptologists, and security operators from the U.S. Intelligence Defense community who have protected the most sensitive assets in the world. Centripetal is based in Reston, VA with offices in Portsmouth, NH and Galway, Ireland. For more information, visit www.centripetal.ai.

