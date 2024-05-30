Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: ZEISS announces OCT technology enhancements to better support growing era of data-driven patient care

ZEISS Medical Ecosystem fortifies the CIRRUS 6000 with the U.S. market's largest OCT reference database and advanced cybersecurity features.

DUBLIN, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology announced today that the CIRRUS® 6000 from ZEISS now enables a highly efficient and data-driven workflow for ophthalmologists, supported by the largest OCT (optical coherence tomography) reference database in the U.S. market, as well as newly enhanced cybersecurity features. As part of the ZEISS Medical Ecosystem, the latest OCT device from ZEISS, which recently received clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), helps support informed, data-driven patient care decisions across ophthalmic workflows from disease diagnosis to treatment and ongoing management.

Proven Analytics: As the largest reference database across all OCT devices in the U.S. market today, the ZEISS CIRRUS 6000 reference database now offers a comprehensive library of 870 healthy eyes, more than tripling the previous versions, with greater diversity, taking into account different optic disc sizes in addition to age. Elevating the standard of care for patients, the expanded reference database is a useful tool to facilitate individualized approaches to diagnoses and ocular health and disease management.

"ZEISS continues to forge the way toward a future of more personalized care by pioneering state-of-the-art digital workflow innovations that are proven to increase efficiencies and improve patient outcomes," 1 says Euan S. Thomson, Ph.D., President of Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit and Head of the Digital Business Unit for ZEISS Medical Technology. "Our expansive CIRRUS 6000 reference database provides greater data-driven insights to ophthalmologists."

Performance: The ZEISS CIRRUS 6000 OCT provides high-speed imaging with high-definition detail, a wider field of view, enhanced visualization with AngioPlex® OCT Angiography, and clinically validated applications for retina, glaucoma, and anterior segment - all supporting more insights into a patient's condition in less time with improved security to meet clinical compliance needs.

Patient-First Design: The CIRRUS 6000 offers enhanced security and seamless transfer of patient data from previous generations of CIRRUS for continuity of patient care. Designed to meet evolving clinical compliance and security needs, new cybersecurity features protect against cyber threats, offer advanced data security and instant disaster recovery, provide enhanced password security, enterprise-scale security requirements, and more.

'ZEISS is highly committed to improving patient care and is proud to enhance the CIRRUS OCT brand with digital tools that help keep clinics efficient and compliant. The CIRRUS 6000 enables optimized, data-driven diagnoses and empowers clinicians to manage complex ophthalmic conditions with confidence," says Anuj Kalra, Head of Chronic Disease Management at ZEISS Medical Technology.

Learn more about the enhanced CIRRUS® 6000 from ZEISS at www.zeiss.com/cirrus6000.

1 https://www.dovepress.com/getfile.php?fileID=95911

