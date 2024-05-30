Flensburg, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Softstack, a leading Web3 service partner, and coinIX, a prominent blockchain investment firm, have entered an official VC Service Partnership. This strategic collaboration, effective on April 5, 2024, offers numerous benefits that are now available to all portfolio companies of coinIX.

The Service Partner Program includes:

Enhanced Support for Software and Events: Access to various resources and tools to optimize operational efficiency.

Access to various resources and tools to optimize operational efficiency. Specialized Services: Smart Contract Audits, software development, and consultancy services provided by Softstack.

Smart Contract Audits, software development, and consultancy services provided by Softstack. Prioritized Onboarding for Softstack's Services: coinIX Portfolio companies will enjoy preferred access to Softstack's services, ensuring quick and efficient onboarding without any waiting time.

Moritz Schildt, CEO of coinIX, stated, "We have had the pleasure of knowing the Softstack team for quite some time, and we are thrilled to formalize our partnership. The Softstack team will not only be able to assist us in investment due diligence but also enhance the value of our portfolio by providing valuable services to our portfolio companies."

Yannik Heinze, CEO of Softstack, commented, "Partnering with coinIX, one of the pioneering Web3 investment firms in Germany with a strong track record, marks a significant milestone for us at Softstack. We are excited to launch this program together, bringing our cutting-edge services to enhance coinIX's robust portfolio. This collaboration unites us in our shared vision for the future direction of Web3, aiming to drive innovation and sustainable growth within the industry."

About Softstack

Founded in 2017 and based in Flensburg, Germany, Softstack stands at the forefront of the Web3 service landscape. Specializing in Web3 software development, cybersecurity and consulting services, Softstack empowers tech startups and investors to achieve mutual success through innovation, scalability, and strategic market positioning. For more information, visit www.softstack.io.

About coinIX Capital GmbH

Since 2017, coinIX Capital GmbH, headquartered in Hamburg, has been a leader in analyzing blockchain projects and cryptocurrencies, facilitating investments in this dynamic sector. The coinIX team, comprised of specialists in asset management, venture capital, and technology analysis, manages a portfolio of over 20 blockchain startups and crypto assets. Shares of coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA are listed on the Düsseldorf, Berlin, and Munich stock exchanges and are also traded on the Berlin and Munich stock exchanges. Further information about coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA can be found at www.coinix.capital.

About coinIX COINVEST SCI1:

Launched in June 2022, coinIX COINVEST SCI1 is an open domestic special AIF under the KAGB. As a sub-portfolio of coinIX COINVEST Investment Stock Corporation with variable capital, its assets are managed by coinIX Capital GmbH, acting as a registered capital management company. Available for subscription by professional or semi-professional investors, the fund has the flexibility to invest up to 100% of its capital in crypto assets, aiming for a diversified portfolio of digital assets actively managed through ongoing selection processes. Additional income streams are generated through staking and other blockchain-native mechanisms. With the ISIN DE000A408Q55, subscriptions to the fund are only available directly through the investment company, with private investor acquisition prohibited. More information can be found at https://coinvest.coinix.capital/sci1.

