WKN: A14RQU | ISIN: IS0000020352 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REITIR FASTEIGNAFELAG HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REITIR FASTEIGNAFELAG HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2024 | 15:22
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. - Bonds (REITIR150534) admitted to trading on May 31, 2024.

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                    Reitir fasteignafélag hf.  
2  Org. no:                    7112080700          
3  LEI                      967600GFEYNJK2W4G048     
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                REITIR150534         
5  ISIN code                   IS0000036390         
6  CFI code                    D-B-F-S-F-R         
7  FISN númer                   REITIR FASTEIGN/3.935 BD   
                          20340515          
8  Bonds/bills:                  Bond             
9  Total issued amount              15.000.000.000 kr.      
10 Total amount previously issued         0 kr.            
11 Amount issued at this time           2.300.000.000 kr.      
12 Denomination in CSD              1 kr.            
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange        Yes             
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type               Other            
15 Amortization type, if other          Irregular payments      
16 Currency                    ISK             
17 Currency, if other               N/A             
                         ------------------------------
18 Issue date                   May 15, 2024         
19 First ordinary installment date        July 15, 2024        
20 Total number of installments          60              
21 Installment frequency             6              
22 Maturity date                 May 15, 2034         
23 Interest rate                 3,935%            
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other        N/A             
                         ------------------------------
26 Premium                    N/A             
27 Simple/compound interest            Simple Interest       
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention              30E/360           
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date               May 15, 2024         
32 First ordinary coupon date           July 15, 2024        
33 Coupon frequency                6              
34 Total number of coupon payments        60              
35 If irregular cash flow, then how        Please refer to Company   
                          Description or Icelandic  
                          version of Term Sheet.   
36 Dirty price / clean price           Clean price         
37 Clean price quote               Remaining nominal      
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does    No              
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                    Yes             
40 Name of index                 CPI             
                         ------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index          Daily Index         
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other     N/A             
                         ------------------------------
43 Base index value                621,88667          
44 Index base date                May 15, 2024         
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                  No              
46 Put option                   No              
47 Convertible                  No              
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD               Yes             
51 Securities depository             Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð   
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading  May 30, 2024         
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission May 30, 2024         
   to Trading                                 
54 Date of admission to trading          May 31, 2024         
55 Order book ID                 REITIR150534         
56 Instrument subtype               Corporate Bonds       
57 Market                     Iceland Cash Bond Trading  
58 List population name              ICE_Corporate_Bonds     
59 Static volatility guards            No              
60 Dynamic volatility guards           No              
61 MiFIR identifier                BOND - Bonds         
62 Bond type                   CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
