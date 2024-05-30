Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Announces the Upcoming Launch of the First-Ever Direct-to-Patient Cardiac Screening Service, Targeting the $1.05B Home Heart Health Market

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a leading Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company dedicated to disrupting the healthcare industry with cutting-edge medical and consumer diagnostic solutions, is thrilled to announce plans for a revolutionary direct-to-consumer program, HeartSecure, to support the 127M Americans at risk for heart disease. HeartSecure offers the first-of-its-kind, home-based cardiac screening service, empowering individuals to proactively check their heart health from the comfort of their homes. When launched, this groundbreaking home-based cardiac screening service will be a significant milestone for Biotricity, positioning the company for increased growth and market penetration in the $1.05B Home Heart Health market.

Individuals are currently facing, on average, 1 month wait times for a heart health screening with a cardiologist, alongside additional barriers such as financial constraints and insurance limitations. To address these challenges and support the ultimate goal of improving outcomes, Biotricity is combining its state-of-the-art technology with the expertise of top cardiologists to catch potential heart issues early with HeartSecure.

The urgency for accessible proactive cardiac health screenings has increased with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increased heart disease risk. According to the CDC, approximately 60% of U.S. adults live with a chronic disease, and have significantly higher risk of developing heart disease. With 127 million U.S. adults, nearly half of the population, having one or more risk factors for heart disease, the need for accessible proactive cardiac health screenings has never been more urgent.

"Biotricity is not just democratizing healthcare, we are revolutionizing lives," remarked Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO of Biotricity. "With HeartSecure, we empower individuals to take control of their cardiac health. HeartSecure's launch will signify a pivotal moment in our mission to redefine healthcare accessibility and enable individuals to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives."

This growing need for preventative and chronic disease management has caused a seismic shift in the healthcare landscape, more than quadrupling the adoption of tele- and home-based solutions since the COVID-19 pandemic. The critical shortage of healthcare workers has further driven this trend. The U.S. faces a projected shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, with large hospitals already experiencing challenges with filling open cardiologist positions.

Biotricity's HeartSecure direct-to-consumer service not only addresses the pressing need for accessible cardiac health screenings but also symbolizes the shift towards proactive, patient-centric healthcare solutions. By providing a convenient and effective way to monitor heart health, HeartSecure is set to revolutionize cardiac care and improve the lives of millions.

About Biotricity

Biotricity stands at the forefront of the medical technology landscape, pioneering the future of healthcare with cutting-edge remote biometric monitoring solutions. Biotricity offers the medical and consumer sectors, an array of advanced diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions designed to improve chronic conditions and enhance cardiac health. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of HeartSecure or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events, or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to several risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. There cannot be any assurance that the Company will ever become profitable. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

