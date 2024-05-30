Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company")'s Vessel Brand ("Vessel"), renowned for its design and precision craftsmanship, proudly announces the release of Compass Rise.

Built for the discerning connoisseur, Compass Rise embodies sophistication while delivering what consumers have come to expect from Vessel's products. From its sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and the ability to stay upright, every aspect of Compass Rise reflects Vessel's dedication to meeting changing market trends.

"Building on the continued success of Compass, our one-of-a-kind, compact, high-powered vape device, we are excited to introduce the next generation: Compass Rise. With its efficiency and quality performance, Compass Rise stands out from the crowd in a class of its own," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer.

Compass Rise features a nearly indestructible metal frame, enhanced heat settings, and first-in-class ergonomics. Every aspect of Compass Rise reflects Vessel's dedication to innovation, delivering an exceptional product to a growing and diverse audience of customers. It sets a new standard for excellence in the industry.

Compass Rise is now available for purchase on the Vessel Brand website, through Multi-State Operators ("MSOs") and select retailers nationwide. Elevate your vaping experience with Compass Rise and discover a new level of satisfaction.

In the first quarter of 2024, Vessel achieved a gross profit margin of 39% on sales of $1.3 million. Compass products contributed 31% to sales. Approximately 50% of revenues stemmed from our direct-to-consumer model including half to MSOs, while approximately 50% was generated through business-to-business sales.

About Vessel Brand.

Powered by Shopify, Vessel Brands is a leading producer of consumer technology and accessories. Vessel's products are built better, designed smarter and inspire optimism and happiness. For more information about Compass Rise and other Vessel Brand products, visit www.vesselbrand.com.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

