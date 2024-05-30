Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2) is launching a membraneless electrolyzer with a cryogenic system to separate hydrogen and oxygen. It is producing it in the United Kingdom and is collaborating with other companies for production in Germany and New Zealand. It says it expects 4 GW of combined production capacity by 2030. CPH2 is launching an electrolyzer without membranes that will reportedly compete with proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis in terms of efficiency and costs. "Our stack is very simple: just stainless steel, on stainless steel," CPH2 CEO Jon Duffy told pv magazine, adding that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...