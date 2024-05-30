Anzeige
WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
Tradegate
30.05.24
15:35 Uhr
80,72 Euro
-0,14
-0,17 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESSWIRE
30.05.2024 | 15:38
Saint-Gobain Video Series: Success in the Making

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Anyone can be a manufacturer! Whether you are just starting out or transitioning your career path, the manufacturing industry presents opportunities for success. Hear the stories of Saint-Gobain team members who built their careers in manufacturing and thrived!

Watch the Saint-Gobain video series Success in the Making here

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
