U.S. Bank Helps California Students Upskill Restaurant Industry Knowledge

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / U.S. Bank



In Ventura, California, students toured the offices of Urbane Café, a growing fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in hearty salads and sandwiches crafted from a hearth oven.

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

For many people, life's most helpful knowledge comes from learning on the job. Through its support of the California Restaurant Foundation's "Experience Hospitality" initiative, U.S. Bank is supporting job training for high-school students pursuing a career in the restaurant industry.

The innovative initiative recently provided 500 students from throughout the state with an opportunity to tour the headquarters of a California-based hospitality company. Each student is enrolled in the ProStart program - a two-year, industry-backed culinary arts and restaurant management program for high school students. The tours included everything from iconic brands like Wienerschnitzel to the California beach hotel brand Pacifica Hotels.

In addition to the tours, students were treated to lunch and an opportunity to hear from company founders, head chefs, presidents and other executives in finance, marketing, human resources and other areas of operation.

In Ventura, California, students toured the offices of Urbane Café, a growing fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in hearty salads and sandwiches crafted from a hearth oven. They met with founder and CEO Tom Holt, along with a team of executives and employees. Holt discussed the origins of the company and the founding principles that keep it grounded in service.

"We strive for every customer that walks through our doors to leave with a fulfilling experience," said Holt. "That includes not only a healthy meal made with quality ingredients, but an experience that makes them feel at home and wanting to come back and see us again."

Holt stressed the importance of training his employees to pay attention to the little details that make every customer's experience a memorable one. The sentiment was repeated by nearly all of the employees who spoke, a testament to the company's customer-centric focus.

During the tours, students also met with a team of small business specialists from U.S. Bank to learn more about what it takes to start a business, including components of a business plan and different ways to access capital to fund a business. U.S. Bank has proudly supported the California Restaurant Foundation since 2017 and was encouraged by the level of engagement in its inaugural Experience Hospitality event.

"U.S Bank is proud to support the Experience Hospitality program as part of our efforts to encourage workforce development in California," said Rockette Ewell, vice president and U.S. Bank community affairs manager for California. "Our team is passionate about sharing financial literacy insights with students and delighted to join them on the immersive and enriching behind the scenes tours that are sure to open new doors and broaden career horizons."

To learn more about how U.S Bank is making Community Possible through partnering with nonprofits, visit usbank.com/communitypossible .

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: U.S. Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Bank

View the original press release on accesswire.com