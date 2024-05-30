The Chief Product and Strategy Officer for Saviynt will deliver a presentation on the future of digital identity

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud identity and governance solutions, today announced that its Identity Cloud will be featured at KuppingerCole's European Identity and Cloud Conference (EIC). Attendees can meet with Saviynt at stand number 21 to see how Saviynt's intelligent converged platform with AI capabilities improves decision making, protects applications, secures identities, and boosts productivity across internal and external ecosystems.

According to the recent Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 68% of breaches involved a human element. It's evident that organizations have been struggling to keep up with the pace of change as the threat landscape continues to evolve with a proliferation of identity types human and machine, physical and digital. Saviynt's Identity Cloud powers and protects organizations in this new reality. The Identity Cloud currently supports over 60 million identities, providing a fully featured and secure platform for an organization's complete identity journey.

"The Identity Cloud is the answer to enabling organizations to mitigate risks, do more with less and focus on what matters most so they are prepared against threats," said Jeff Margolies, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Saviynt. "Our security-first architecture provides complete data and network isolation to ensure our customers' data is always secure. We are transforming identity security strategies with our platform and improving efficiencies by over 50%. We look forward to meeting with KuppingerCole attendees to discuss how the Identity Cloud will free their organization from the costs and burden of managing legacy systems."

"When you see the challenges corporations or organizations have on a day-to-day basis, it's so crucial that you have a solution like the Identity Cloud helping them to keep their employee and vendor data up to date. The platform makes sure that only the people who should have the right to access data or applications are correct," said Ralph Kreter, Regional VP EMEA Central at Saviynt.

Saviynt's new advanced intelligence solutions will transform enterprises from purely operational processes to automated, AI and ML driven approaches with one cloud platform. These capabilities include assisted decision making via machine learning, the industry's first Identity Security Data Lake to enhance visibility of identity security posture, and Savi, a large language model (LLM) assistant to increase productivity and security. Saviynt will also soon be releasing a comprehensive Machine Identity Management product to better manage both humans and machines.

"Saviynt's Identity Cloud represents the forward-thinking solution our customers demand. Its unified, cloud-based platform, featuring advanced security, intelligence, productivity, and compliance functionalities on a single converged, cloud-based platform, allows us to expand our cloud identity management services," said Dr. Heiko Klarl, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at iC Consult.

KuppingerCole Speaking Sessions:

The Future of Digital Identity: Saviynt's Chief Product and Strategy Officer Jeff Margolies will have a spotlight session titled The Future of Digital Identity from 9:50 10:10 CET on Wednesday, 5 June. The session will discuss the impact of AI and ML in identity security and how it helps simplify program management, assisting administrators with their daily tasks and helping end users focus on their core responsibilities and reducing an organization's threat landscape. Plus, hear Margolies' predictions on other ways that AL and ML are going to revolutionize identity.

Creating a Killer IAM Business Case: Saviynt's Field CTO Jonathan Neal and VP of Customer Advocacy Ravi Erukulla will host a session titled Creating a Killer IAM Business Case from 14:50 15:10 CET on Wednesday, 5 June. Join Neal and Erukulla in a quest to redefine the business case for IAM transformation. Attendees will discover the secrets behind successful implementations, and learn how to craft a compelling narrative that resonates with stakeholders. It's not just about upgrading capacity; it's about future-proofing your business for the challenges ahead.

The Saviynt Experience at KuppingerCole:

Networking Social at the Spagos Restaurant and Lounge: Close off day three of KuppingerCole EIC at the Saviynt networking social. This will take place on 6 June from 19:00 21:30 CET at the Spagos Restaurant and Lounge in the Park Inn Berlin Hotel, Alexanderplatz. Register here.

"When looking back at EIC 2023, I observed AI and Identity intensely discussed as a challenge we needed to tackle," said Martin Kuppinger, Principal Analyst and Co-Founder at KuppingerCole. "This year, AI and Identity has its own track, and for a good reason. It is such an important topic with so many facets. One of the identity security players having a strong posture on AI and ML for identity is Saviynt, who will cover these topics in speaking sessions and at their booth. I hope attendees walk away with a better understanding of how AI and ML will simplify identity security strategies and how it's been incorporated into their Identity Cloud platform."

To learn more about the Identity Cloud, or meet with Saviynt at KuppingerCole EIC, please visit our website.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt's cutting-edge solutions have been recognized as industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530331087/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Jacklyn Kellick

jacklyn.kellick@saviynt.com