InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd: High Potency Drug Market worth USD 379.20 Billion by 2031 - Says InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "High Potency Drug Market - By Product Type (Innovative and Generic), Dosage Form (Injectables, Oral Solids, Creams), Manufacturer Type (In-House and Outsourced). Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Hormonal Imbalance, Neurology), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the High Potency Drug Market is valued at US$ 169.42 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 379.20 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

High potency drugs are a growing segment in the pharmaceutical industry, characterized by their powerful biological activity and specificity. These drugs are designed to have a significant therapeutic effect at very low doses, often measured in micrograms or nanograms. This unique property makes them particularly useful for treating severe and life-threatening conditions such as cancer, where the intent is to deliver precise and targeted treatment to minimize side effects.

These drugs are pivotal across diverse medical landscapes, ranging from cancer to asthma and pain management. Engineered with a high therapeutic index, they enable precise, low-dose administration without significant side effects. This targeted approach is a boon for patients requiring meticulous and effective treatment strategies, indicating a new era in pharmaceutical advancement. The driving force behind the prominence of high-potency drugs is the urgent need for more effective treatments with reduced side effects, especially in the realm of cancer therapy.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GSK plc.

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

F. AstraZeneca plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences

Amgen

Bayer AG

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value in 2023 USD 169.42 Bn Market Size Value in 2031 USD 379.20 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Dosage Form, Therapeutic Area, Manufacturer Type, Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Advances in oncology treatments, particularly the rise of targeted therapies, are driving the expansion of the high potency drug market. These therapies often rely on potent and precise drugs to achieve optimal outcomes, driving the demand for high potency drugs. According to American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates, in 2023, the United States is anticipated to have 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths, further highlighting the demand for high-potency drugs.

Moreover, Personalized precision medicine, designed for individuals' genetic profiles and lifestyles, is another significant driver. This approach not only enhances treatment effectiveness across various diseases, including cancer, neurological disorders, and metabolic conditions but also streamlines drug development processes and leverages digital platforms for scalability, potentially amplifying the demand for high potency drugs customized to specific patient needs.

Challenges:

The demand for high potency drugs presents significant challenges within the pharmaceutical industry, primarily due to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) constraints. Despite the high demand, a limited number of CMOs are equipped to meet buyers' precise needs. These requirements include high production capacity, lyophilization capability, and extensive experience handling high potency drugs.

Additionally, manufacturing such drugs requires significant operating costs. This is attributed to the need for technical expertise, advanced technology, and specialized containment facilities, which necessitate substantial capital investment. Furthermore, stringent regulatory requirements stand as another barrier for CMOs in this space. Compliance with regulations governing high potency drugs, particularly regarding containment technology, dedicated facilities, and sophisticated equipment, presents a significant challenge for manufacturers.

Regional Trends:

North America, especially the United States, leads the way in the high potency drug market and is expected to stay on top in the future too. This is because the US has vital research centers and universities that help create new high potency drugs, especially for treating cancer and other specific conditions.

The US also has clear rules from the FDA, making it easier for drug companies to work here. Places like New Jersey, California, and the Midwest have lots of skilled workers who know how to make these powerful drugs. People in North America, especially in the US, really want new and targeted treatments, which boosts the use and development of high potency drugs even more. Plus, many drug companies are choosing to get these drugs made by particular manufacturers in North America, which adds to the region's dominance in this market.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024, Novartis AG struck a licensing deal with Arvinas worth up to $1.01 billion for access to its experimental prostate cancer drug, ARV-766. Novartis paid an upfront fee of $150 million for global development and commercialization rights, with additional tiered royalties and milestone payments potentially reaching $1.01 billion, as reported by Reuters.

Novartis AG struck a licensing deal with Arvinas worth up to $1.01 billion for access to its experimental prostate cancer drug, ARV-766. Novartis paid an upfront fee of $150 million for global development and commercialization rights, with additional tiered royalties and milestone payments potentially reaching $1.01 billion, as reported by Reuters. In November 2022, GSK opened its first high-potency manufacturing and testing facility in Singapore, investing S$44 million to strengthen its Jurong site. This facility will produce an essential ingredient for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), advancing next-generation cancer treatments and showcasing Singapore's growing prominence in pharmaceutical innovation.

Segmentation of High Potency Drug Market-

By Product Type

Innovative

Generic

By Dosage Form

Injectables

Oral Solids

Creams

Others (Foams, Gels & Inhalation)

By Manufacturer Type

In-house

Outsourced

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Hormonal Imbalance

Neurology

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

