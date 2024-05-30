Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
30.05.24
11:23 Uhr
0,012 Euro
+0,011
+675,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
30.05.2024 | 16:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, SciBase Holding ABTO 2

At the request of SciBase Holding AB (publ) , SciBase Holdingequity rights will
be traded on First North Growth Market as from May 31, 2024. 



Security name: SciBase Holding AB TO 2
---------------------------------------
Short name:   SCIB TO 2       
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021923877      
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  338474         
---------------------------------------





Terms:        Issue price, SEK 0.42 per share           
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
          - One (1)option rights gives the right to subscribe for
           one (1)new share in SciBase Holding AB        
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: April 03, 2029- April 17, 2029            
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   April 13, 2029                    
---------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator
Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities ABon +46 8
580 065 99.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
