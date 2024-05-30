Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, SciBase Holding ABTO 2

At the request of SciBase Holding AB (publ) , SciBase Holdingequity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from May 31, 2024. Security name: SciBase Holding AB TO 2 --------------------------------------- Short name: SCIB TO 2 --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021923877 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 338474 --------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 0.42 per share --------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1)option rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1)new share in SciBase Holding AB --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: April 03, 2029- April 17, 2029 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: April 13, 2029 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities ABon +46 8 580 065 99.