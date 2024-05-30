Royal Caribbean Group Introduces Industry-First Loyalty Status Match Program Across Its Brands - Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea

On its pursuit to transform a vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations, Royal Caribbean Group takes another step forward in enhancing its guest experience and rewarding guests across its ecosystem of vacation experiences

MIAMI, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) announced today that loyalty members from its three wholly-owned brands - Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea - will attain equivalent tier status on any one of its brands. This shared status adds to members' existing benefits and unlocks new ways to see the world, with more than 50 incredible ships sailing to nearly 1,000 destinations across all seven continents.

Now, loyalty members have another reason to experience all Royal Caribbean Group has to offer, with a product to meet them for each of life's moments. As the first major cruise company to offer loyalty status matching across its core brands, the Royal Caribbean Group Loyalty Status Match program allows members of Royal Caribbean's Crown & Anchor Society, Celebrity Cruises' Captain's Club and Silversea's Venetian Society to enjoy reciprocal tier status no matter which brand they sail with.

Royal Caribbean Group's industry-leading portfolio offers everything one could want in a vacation, including land-based vacation experiences through Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club collection, and its cruise brands Royal Caribbean International delivering thrilling vacations for the multi-generational and contemporary market, Celebrity Cruises elevating premium travel, and Silversea offering the finest ultra-luxury and expedition experiences.

"We strive to provide guests with experiences within our portfolio of brands that meet them for all of life's moments," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Each of our differentiated brands have passionate fans who take pride in the status they've achieved through repeat sailings. In a first for the cruise industry, our new Loyalty Status Match program rewards guests traveling across our brands, and this is one more step in our journey of transforming a vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations."

The new program is part of Royal Caribbean Group's ongoing commitment to deliver the best vacations responsibly. By aligning its three industry-leading brands and recognizing guest loyalty across the fleet, the Loyalty Status Match program aims to provide an unparalleled vacation experience that rewards guests. Program highlights include:

Seamless Status Recognition: Members of Crown & Anchor Society, Captain's Club and Venetian Society are now eligible to receive one-for-one status match across all three brands after enrolling in each program. Onboard Benefits: When sailing on each sister brand, guests can enjoy the onboard benefits offered by each brand for their equivalent tier status. Effortless Tier Matching: Guests already enrolled in multiple loyalty programs will be automatically matched across brands within 7 days to ensure guests receive their appropriate loyalty status. Enhanced Travel Experience: Status match enables guests to select from a broader and more diverse range of vacation experiences and destinations.

Now, loyalty members can be status matched for upcoming travel on a sister brand. For example, a Venetian Society member with 250 VS Days and an upcoming sailing on Celebrity Cruises can enroll in Captain's Club, which would give them Elite status once their loyalty accounts are connected.

The applicable terms and conditions are also changing to make clear how member data will be shared across the various loyalty programs and highlight other important legal terms. Please refer to the updated loyalty program terms and conditions for full details. Loyalty Status Match program terms also apply.

New benefits onboard for members who have their status matched will begin with sailings departing on June 5, 2024.

For more information on Royal Caribbean Group and its brands or to learn more about the Loyalty Status Match program, please visit www.royalcaribbeangroup.com.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is a vacation industry leader with a global fleet of 66 ships across its five brands traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations. With a mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly, Royal Caribbean Group serves millions of guests each year through its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea; and expanding portfolio of land-based vacation experiences through Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club collection. The company also owns 50% of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. With a rich history of innovating, Royal Caribbean Group continually delivers exciting new products and guest experiences that help shape the future of leisure travel. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

