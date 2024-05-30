International Airport to Integrate 3CLogic with Deployment of ServiceNow Customer Workflows to Optimize CX

Global provider of AI and contact center solutions to streamline customer interactions, reduce manual processes, and enhance analytical insights for major travel hub.

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic , the leading Conversational AI and Contact Center solution for ServiceNow®, today announced its selection by a European airport and travel retail group serving millions of passengers annually. The decision comes in response to the organization's need to centralize its operational workflows and customer engagements to meet its passengers' and internal clients' increasingly more complex needs.

Serving a diverse audience, including airport car parks, executive lounges, customer ticketing and support, and airline staff, the organization required a contact center solution to complement its case management needs and workflows powered by its recent selection of ServiceNow's Customer Service Management (CSM) product. With a focus on reducing or eliminating manual processes through automation and AI, while enhancing data capturing and analytics, the international airport was eager to adopt a modern platform to deliver greater operational efficiencies and flexibility.

"Our joint offering with ServiceNow continues to be adopted by global enterprises seeking to connect back-office workflows with front-office operations to streamline customer engagements," explains Matt Durkin, SVP of Sales at 3CLogic. "Organizations are hungry to simplify their technology stack, avoid acquiring duplicative capabilities across products, and maximize current and future investments made in case management platforms such as ServiceNow. The ultimate result is an end-to-end customer experience solution that delivers on its promise of better outcomes for less."

As part of the deployment, the airport and travel group will leverage a number of 3CLogic's purpose-built ServiceNow capabilities , including integrated two-way SMS messaging, a single omnichannel agent workspace, agent task automation, integrated text-to-speech, intelligent call routing, automated surveys, and consolidated contact center KPIs with ServiceNow's Performance Analytics for optimized analytical insights. The announcement comes on the heels of 3CLogic's increased investment within the European market to meet rising demand for its offerings.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow-certified technology partner with globally available solutions for ServiceNow's IT Service Management , Customer Workflows , HR Service Delivery , and Source-to-Pay solutions.

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its leading Cloud Contact Center and AI capabilities purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its solutions empower enterprise organizations with innovative features such as intelligent self-service, generative and Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics - all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and optimize each interaction across IT Service Desks, Customer Support, Sales or HR Services teams. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com .

