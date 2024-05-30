Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Tiny Ltd. (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian holding company, announced today that its board of directors has approved a private placement of up to 7,667,914 Common shares at a price of C$2.68 per share for gross proceeds of up to approximately CAD$20.55 million (US$15 million) (the "Private Placement").

The proceeds of the Private Placement are expected to be used for acquisitions, working capital and general corporate purposes. No finder's fees or commissions will be paid in connection with the Private Placement.

Hosking Partners LLP is a partner-owned investment management company based in London, with assets under management of approximately US$5.5 billion. Established in 2013, Hosking Partners offers a single diversified global equity strategy for institutional investors powered by rigorous capital cycle analysis to deliver long-term outperformance for clients.

The Common shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from closing in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Private Placement was non-brokered and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian-based investment company focused primarily on acquiring majority stakes in businesses that it expects to hold over the long-term. The Company is structured to give maximum flexibility to operating management teams by maintaining a focus at the parent company level on only three areas: capital allocation, management, and incentives. This structure enables each company to run independently and focus on what they do best, within an incentive structure that is designed to drive results for both the operating business and ultimately for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principle reporting segments: Digital Services, which provides design, engineering, brand positioning and marketing services to help companies of all sizes deliver premium web and mobile products Software and Apps, which is home to a complementary portfolio of recurring revenue software businesses that support merchants, as well as digital themes businesses that sell templates to Shopify merchants and Creative Platform, which is comprised primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's SEDAR profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Company Contact:

David Charron

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 416-418-3881

Email: david@tiny.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and forward-looking statements in this press release includes, but is not limited to, information and statements regarding: the completion of the Private Placement and the use of proceeds thereof.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company.

Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: the receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the completion of the Private Placement and the other risk factors more fully described in the Company's most recent MD&A as well as the list of risk factors in the Company's management information circular dated Annual Information Form dated April 30, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

