First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bank Announces Promotions of Nora Thompson to Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer and Austin Bryan to Regional President of First Financial Bank, Bryan/College Station Region

ABILENE, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Financial Bank, Bryan/College Station Region has announced the promotions of Nora Thompson to Board Chair and CEO and Austin Bryan to Regional President. The announcement was made by Ron Butler, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

"We are very fortunate to have great leaders with strong banking expertise in our Bryan/College Station region in Nora Thompson and Austin Bryan. We look forward to their continued leadership to grow our bank in a dynamic market," Butler said.

Nora has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services and mortgage industries in Bryan and College Station and has been serving as the President and CEO of First Financial Bank, Bryan/College Station Region since 2021. She is a 2001 graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University. In the Brazos Valley community, Nora is a board member for Baylor Scott & White Health and serves on the board of the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo.

Austin is a fourth-generation banker and a graduate of Bryan High School. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas A&M University in 1995. Austin is also a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University. His previous role was Executive Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager of First Financial Bank, Bryan/College Station Region, and he earned the RMA Credit Risk Certified designation. Austin's community involvement includes the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley, Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce, Bryan Rotary Club, United Way of the Brazos Valley, and the Bryan Business Council.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. First Financial Bankshares, Inc., also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations, and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, Inc., please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the management of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company"), as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.