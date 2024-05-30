Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank & Trust Company Promotes Anthony Pili to Chief Innovation Officer

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Orange Bank & Trust Company, an economic engine of New York's business community for more than 132 years, announced that Senior Vice President, Anthony Pili will serve as Chief Innovation Officer, a newly created position responsible for ensuring the Bank remains a leader in providing its clients with the latest in banking technology.

"We're delighted to have Anthony guide Orange Bank & Trust's growth in the rapidly evolving banking and financial technology sector," said Michael Gilfeather, Orange Bank & Trust Company President and CEO. "Creating this role will ensure Orange Bank & Trust is at the helm of technological changes to improve outcomes for clients. Anthony has demonstrated immense leadership in fostering a culture of innovation at the Bank, which has resulted in a product and service suite that is competitive with the nation's largest financial institutions."

In his role as Director of Cash Management, Pili has helped lead Orange Bank & Trust to be a technology leader in digital banking and payments. As a result, Orange Bank & Trust has helped New York based businesses, non-profits and municipalities streamline their finances, decrease banking costs, reduce risk and gain operational efficiency by leveraging the Bank's technology. In January 2024, the Bank announced another newly created position with the appointment of Redwan Ahmed as Chief Information Officer, a technology industry expert with more than 20 years of experience advising Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, TD, Accenture and Ernst & Young.

"In today's rapidly changing landscape, embracing technology and fostering a culture of innovation is essential. By challenging the status quo to develop new banking services, we can continue to provide clients with cutting-edge industry leading solutions," said Pili. "At the same time, we are committed to delivering the white glove service that our clients have come to expect. I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the markets brightest bankers while helping the area's leading businesses, non-profits and municipalities achieve their goals."

Pili joined Orange Bank & Trust in 2018 as 1st Vice President, Director of Cash Management, and two years later assumed responsibility for the Marketing Department in advance of the Company's initial public offering and listing on NASDAQ. Previously, he was a Senior Vice President at Greater Hudson Bank, where he managed the Westchester County market and was Director of Strategic Planning, overseeing cash management, marketing, renewable energy lending and SBA programs.

Pili is a recipient of Rockland County's 40 under 40 Award, the Westchester County Business Journal Milli Award and was recognized by the NY Real Estate Journal as a 2024 "Ones to Watch" Industry Leader. He currently serves on the Rockland Career Development Board, and previously served on the boards of United Way of Rockland County, Habitat for Humanity Rockland, and the Westchester Bankers Association.

Orange Bank & Trust Company was recently recognized as one of the "2024 Best Companies to Work for in New York," alongside some of the biggest names in the state's finance, real estate, health care, technology, and nonprofit sectors. With approximately $2.5 billion in assets, the Bank has more than 220 employees spanning 17 offices across Orange, Westchester, Rockland and Bronx counties, including a brand-new branch location in Yonkers, the state's third-largest city.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, and wealth management services. For more than 132 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with approximately $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, facilitating region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits.

