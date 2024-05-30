Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - FloraWorks, a lead discovery and validation company advancing research of rare and novel cannabinoids for a new generation of safe and effective therapeutic solutions, announced that an abstract featuring data from a clinical study evaluating TruCBN has been accepted as a poster presentation at SLEEP 2024, the 38th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies. The poster presentation is scheduled for June 3 from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM CST.

SLEEP 2024 is the largest gathering of sleep professionals in the world, taking place June 1-5 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. It will bring together thousands of leading sleep and circadian scientists, sleep clinicians and industry innovators to present more than 1,100 abstracts.

"We look forward to the presentation of results from the clinical study assessing the effectiveness of our nutraceutical sleep aid, TruCBN - the first and only cannabinoid clinically validated to improve sleep in a placebo-controlled trial," said Alleh Lindquist, FloraWorks Chief Executive Officer. "TruCBN represents a pioneering approach to gaining mainstream acceptance of cannabinoids for therapeutic use through rigorous scientific research and clinical validation."

FloraWorks' abstract is available in the supplement book online at the SLEEP 2024 meeting website. Full poster presentation details:

Title: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial to Assess the Effectiveness of TruCBN for Improving Sleep.

New Abstract ID: 413

Session Name: P-10

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, June 3, 2024, 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM CST

Poster Board Number: 178

About SLEEP 2024

SLEEP is the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC (APSS), which is a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society (SRS). The SLEEP meeting provides evidence-based education to advance the science and clinical practice of sleep medicine, disseminates cutting-edge sleep and circadian research, promotes the translation of basic science into clinical practice, and fosters the future of the field by providing career development opportunities at all levels. There is simply no other gathering of sleep professionals anywhere of this scale. The conference is attended by thousands of individuals from all around the world, all connected by their interest and/or expertise in sleep medicine. Many of these attendees are pioneering leaders in the field.

About TruCBN

TruCBN is a marketed proprietary nutraceutical ingredient developed by FloraWorks. A hemp-derived, THC-free, non-psychoactive cannabinol, TruCBN is the first and only clinically validated cannabinoid for improving sleep quality. In a double-blinded, placebo-controlled study, TruCBN was well-tolerated and shown to be more effective than melatonin at improving sleep quality. TruCBN is designed to support deep relaxation during sleep to enable longer, more nourishing rest. To learn more, visit www.cbnforsleep.com.

About FloraWorks

FloraWorks is pioneering an under-researched class of bio-derived and bio-inspired compounds to address sleep disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. With a focus on safety, efficacy and consumer trust, FloraWorks is dedicated to unlocking the therapeutic potential of rare and novel cannabinoids and creating effective solutions that cater to a wide range of needs. For more information, visit www.flora-works.com.

