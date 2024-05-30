Stevenson School Appoints Cynthia B. Chapman as Board Chair

PEBBLE BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Stevenson, a leading independent PK-12 boarding and day school located on California's Monterey Peninsula, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cynthia B. Chapman as the new Chair of the Board, effective July 1, 2024. Chapman succeeds David Colburn, who will continue to serve on the Stevenson Board of Trustees.

Cynthia Chapman

"Cynthia's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Stevenson," said Dr. Dan Griffiths, President of Stevenson. "Her long-standing commitment and contributions to our community, combined with her professional expertise and personal dedication to our mission, ensure a bright future for the school. We also extend our deepest gratitude to David Colburn for his remarkable leadership and continued service on the Board."

Chapman, a Stevenson alumna of the class of 1983 and parent of two Stevenson graduates, Chapman '16 and Clea '22, has played a pivotal role in sustaining Stevenson's growth and development through her ongoing commitment and contributions to the school. Following her successful schooling at Stevenson, Chapman graduated cum laude from the University of San Diego School of Law in 1992, and received a B.A. degree in Art History in June 1988 from the University of California, San Diego, graduating cum laude.

Today, Chapman is a member of the State Bars of Texas and California and is also licensed to practice before numerous federal district courts across the country. Chapman and her husband, Michael Caddell, established a national law practice, Caddell & Chapman, where she currently serves as Partner and focuses her practice on vindicating the rights of consumers. In addition to her impressive professional accomplishments, Chapman continues to honor her time at Stevenson through dedicated service to the school, which has included serving as the school's Alumni Association President and on the Board of Trustees (since 2008) in leadership roles such as Secretary and Vice Chair.

Recognizing the important role financial aid played in her own achievements, Chapman and her husband established The Chapman & Caddell Scholarship Fund in 2012 to provide need-based financial aid for grade 9-12 students at Stevenson. In 2023, the school's Alumni Association awarded Chapman with the Day Family Award for Contributions to Stevenson.

"I am deeply honored and excited to take on this role," said Chapman. "Stevenson has been a cornerstone of my personal and professional development, and I am committed to advancing its mission. My vision for Stevenson is to continue fostering an inclusive, innovative, and inspiring environment where every student can thrive. I look forward to working with our dedicated faculty, staff, parents, and the broader Monterey community to achieve our goals."

As Board Chair, Chapman's strategic vision for the Board includes providing the necessary foundation to enhance academic programs to ensure students are well-prepared for college and beyond, to expand extracurricular opportunities to nurture diverse talents and interests, and to strengthen community partnerships to support holistic student development.

"I have full confidence in Cynthia's ability to lead Stevenson into its next phase of excellence," said David Colburn, former Board Chair. "Her journey from a grateful scholarship student to a distinguished alumna and dedicated trustee exemplifies the transformative power of a Stevenson education. I am thrilled to support her in this new role."

During his six-year tenure as Board Chair, Colburn made a significant impact on Stevenson's growth and his contributions will have a lasting impact on the Stevenson community. The school's investment fund grew by 75%, total net assets increased by 57%, and the school's budget grew by 29%. Under his leadership, financial aid increased by 40% to $7.6 million, and the majority of funds were raised to begin construction of a new math, science and engineering center, the largest building project in the school's history.

Chapman, together with her colleagues on the Board of Trustees, will remain focused on driving forward Stevenson's mission to prepare students for success in school and their lives beyond school; to foster their passion for learning and achievement; and to help them shape a joyful life.

