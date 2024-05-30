Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
30.05.2024 | 17:38
Entergy Corporation: Entergy Tribal Scholarship Empowers American Indian Students Through Higher Education

BY: CRISTINA DEL CANTO | SENIOR COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Entergy Corporation

During a special event held at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Entergy partnered with the American Indian College Fund, or AICF, to award a grant in support of higher education for Native American students. For the ninth consecutive year, our collaboration with the AICF has been instrumental in empowering Native American students, enabling them to pursue rewarding career paths and emerge as influential leaders within their communities.

At the festival, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO Phillip May and Entergy Vice President for corporate social responsibility Patty Riddlebarger presented a $50,000 check to the AICF and the United Houma Nation Chief for student scholarships. This significant contribution will benefit students as they embark on their educational journeys and strive to make a positive impact.

"For the ninth year, we are honored to stand alongside the American Indian College Fund in our shared commitment to empowering Native American communities," said May. "Entergy remains steadfast in our dedication to creating opportunities for young individuals to overcome educational barriers and pursue higher education."

Since 2015, Entergy's shareholders have funded more than $315,000 in scholarships for Native American students, which has supported 135 scholars. American Indian students are the most educationally underrepresented population in America, receiving bachelor's degrees at less than half the national average of approximately 37%.

Every year, the AICF plays a crucial role in assisting more than 4,000 students in starting and completing their educational journeys, enabling them to earn their degrees and embark on successful careers. With a goal to achieve a 60% graduation rate for all scholars by 2025, the AICF has provided over 150,000 scholarships and more than $280 million to support American Indian communities since its establishment in 1989.

Entergy's vision "We Power Life," extends beyond delivering essential energy service to our customers. We are committed to investing in critical programs and initiatives that contribute to the growth and prosperity of the communities where we live, work and serve. Through our philanthropic endeavors, volunteerism, initiatives to support our low-income customers, and economic development initiatives, we remain dedicated to fostering healthy, educated, environmentally sustainable and thriving communities. Learn more about our community engagement here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
