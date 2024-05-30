Whitby, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Environmental Waste International (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company" or "EWS) announced today that it had raised $660,000 via a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 33,000,000 common shares at $0.02 per common share. There were no fees paid for the Offering. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending October 1, 2024. The Offering is subject to TSX-V acceptance of regulatory filings. The funds will be used for general corporate purposes. The Company will not be completing the private placement offering previously announced on December 19, 2023.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. The Company has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Kelli Harrington, CEO

(780) 429-1900 or (800) 399-2366

kelli.harrington@ewi.ca

www.ewi.ca

