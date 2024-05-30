Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
WKN: A1J0WF | ISIN: IS0000021301 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2024 | 17:46
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reginn hf. - Issuer name and symbol change

Reginn hf. (REGINN) - The company's shareholders meeting has approved a name
change of the company to Heimar hf., ref to an announcement from the company
made public on May 29, 2024. 

Pursuant to this change, Reginn's name, short name and symbol for bonds in
Nasdaq Iceland's trading systems will be changed as of June 3, 2024. 



Current name New name  Current short name New short name Date of change
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Reginn hf.  Heimar hf. REGINN       HEIMAR        3.6.2024
----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Current listing symbol of bonds New listing symbol of bonds Date of change
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGINN25 GB           HEIMAR25 GB            3.6.2024
REGINN27 GB           HEIMAR27 GB            3.6.2024
REGINN181037 GB         HEIMAR181037 GB          3.6.2024
REGINN100740 GB         HEIMAR100740 GB          3.6.2024
REGINN50 GB           HEIMAR50 GB            3.6.2024
REGINN250948           HEIMAR250948            3.6.2024
REGINN280130           HEIMAR280130            3.6.2024
REGINN280429           HEIMAR280429            3.6.2024
REGINN290547           HEIMAR290547            3.6.2024
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
