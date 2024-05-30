NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reginn hf. - Issuer name and symbol change

Reginn hf. (REGINN) - The company's shareholders meeting has approved a name change of the company to Heimar hf., ref to an announcement from the company made public on May 29, 2024. Pursuant to this change, Reginn's name, short name and symbol for bonds in Nasdaq Iceland's trading systems will be changed as of June 3, 2024. Current name New name Current short name New short name Date of change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reginn hf. Heimar hf. REGINN HEIMAR 3.6.2024 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current listing symbol of bonds New listing symbol of bonds Date of change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGINN25 GB HEIMAR25 GB 3.6.2024 REGINN27 GB HEIMAR27 GB 3.6.2024 REGINN181037 GB HEIMAR181037 GB 3.6.2024 REGINN100740 GB HEIMAR100740 GB 3.6.2024 REGINN50 GB HEIMAR50 GB 3.6.2024 REGINN250948 HEIMAR250948 3.6.2024 REGINN280130 HEIMAR280130 3.6.2024 REGINN280429 HEIMAR280429 3.6.2024 REGINN290547 HEIMAR290547 3.6.2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------