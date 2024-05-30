Prestigious international program recognizes standout digital health medical technology products and companies

2024 awards program included more than 4,500 nominations from all around the world

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best New Technology Solution Oncology" award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, and the 2024 awards program included more than 4,500 nominations from all around the world.

This award recognizes Mauna Kea's critical role in delivering meaningful MedTech product innovation across a wide range of interventional oncology indications, including gastroenterology, pulmonology and uro-oncology, using its next-generation proprietary in vivo cellular imaging platform, Cellvizio®. The platform allows physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. Physicians are able to use the information provided by Cellvizio® to accurately identify and risk stratify neoplastic tissue and create personalized patient treatment plans, generating significantly more favorable clinical and economic outcomes.

"We are honored to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough for our newest product innovation and ongoing commitment to advancing MedTech for interventionalists worldwide," said Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. "Cancer remains a leading cause of death worldwide, and many cancers can be cured if detected early and treated effectively. Our next-generation Cellvizio platform continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with real-time cellular imaging in addressing the challenges of diagnosing and treating a wide range of pre-cancerous and cancerous conditions, leading to improved patient outcomes."

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience Engagement, Health Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

