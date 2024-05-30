Lactose Free Food Market worth $36.68 Billion by 2031: Coherent Market Insights, Inc.

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lactose free food market size is calculated at USD 18.73 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 36.68 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new study by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. Increasing consumer awareness about digestive health issues like lactose intolerance is driving the demand for lactose free alternative food products.

Lactose Free Food Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $18.73 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $36.68 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% Historical Data 2019-2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Source, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Lactose intolerance on the rise • Healthier living boosting plant-based milk popularity Restraints & Challenges • Increasing Competition among Players • Availability of substitutes



Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global lactose free food market is attributed to the increasing consumer awareness about lactose intolerance and various health benefits associated with lactose free products. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, around 68% of the global population has a reduced ability to digest lactose after infancy. Moreover, rising vegan and gluten-free trends are also contributing to the market growth. However, high prices of lactose free products compared to regular food items could hinder the market growth.

Market Trends:

The demand for organic lactose free products such as milk, yogurt, ice-cream, and cheese is increasing among health-conscious consumers. Strict regulations regarding organic ingredients and processing are boosting consumer trust in organic lactose free labels. Various dairy product manufacturers are introducing organic lactose free lines to capitalize on the growing demand.

Plant-based dairy alternatives such as oat milk, almond milk, coconut milk, and cashew milk are emerging as popular substitutes for lactose intolerant consumers. Manufacturers are innovating new product varieties, flavors, and formulations of dairy-free milk, butter, cheese, and yogurt to enhance nutrition and taste. The wide availability and competitive pricing of innovative dairy alternatives are also boosting the market growth.

Market Opportunities:

The milk segment of the lactose free food market accounts for over 25% share owing to rising cases of lactose intolerance globally. As per studies, over 65% of the global population suffers from lactose intolerance. This has fuelled demand for lactose free milk which is processed to remove lactose content while retaining the nutrient profile of regular milk.

The bread segment is another fast growing segment attributed to rising launch of innovative lactose free bakery and bread products. Bread being a staple food globally, demand for lactose free breads has picked up amongst intolerant individuals. Key players are strategizing to offer a wide range of lactose free breads including buns, baguettes etc to capture this sizeable market opportunity.

Recent Developments:

New Lactose-Free Products: They could have launched new lactose-free versions of existing products or introduced entirely new lactose-free items.

Reformulation of Existing Products: Existing products might have been reformulated to be lactose-free.

Key Market Takeaways

The global lactose free food market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, driven by the rising health consciousness and growing consumer demand for products supporting digestive health.

On the basis of type, the fats segment is expected to hold over 20% market share owing to wide availability and adoption of lactose free butter and creamers.

By source, the rice segment dominates and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to multiple health benefits associated with rice milk over other non-dairy alternatives.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to rising cases of lactose intolerance and proactive measures taken by governments to promote lactose free products.

Key players operating in the lactose free food market include General Mills Inc., Galaxy Nutritional Foods Inc., Daiya Foods Inc. These companies are focusing on new product launches, expansions and acquisition strategies to gain a larger market share.

Market Segmentation:

By Source:

Coconut Soy Almond Others (Oats, Hemp)



By Product Type:

Lactose-free Dairy Lactose-free Bakery Lactose-free Confectionery Lactose-free Infant Formula



By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retail



By Regional:

North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



